"Unfortunately, it’s not the first occurrence they’re doing this, quite disgusting" - Tennis fans react to Jelena Djokovic hitting back at magazine that criticized Novak Djokovic after Canadian Open withdrawal

Novak Djokovic officially withdrew from the National Bank Open on Friday due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19 and no change in Canada's rules, which prohibit foreign travelers from entering the country without showing proof of vaccination.

The tournament is scheduled to be played from August 8-14 in Montreal. The World No. 6 has won the tournament on four occasions previously.

While fans lauded the Serb for his awaited declaration before the draw was made and released, US-based tennis magazine Racquet wrongly called him out for "entering tournaments hoping they’ll change their rules for him."

Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic was quick to respond and expressed her disbelief that an international publication didn't know the entry procedure for Masters 1000 tournaments.

ATP rules suggest that eligible players get an automatic entry into Masters 1000 events based on their ranking. This means that the 35-year-old could wait before announcing his withdrawal in the hope that rules in the country could change at any moment. As usual, fans were divided. However, most sided with the Serb's wife and even urged her to sue the magazine.

"It's time to do some suing here. I know that's neither in your or Novak's nature but outlets like this is jeopardizing his career since it was from outlets like this that caused so much harm in OZ," another tweet read.

Novak Djokovic likely to miss the US Open

Novak Djokovic was the runner up at the 2021 US Open.

Novak Djokovic, who recently won his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, is likely going to miss his second Major event of the year. In January, the unvaccinated Serb was sent home from Down Under one day before the Australian Open began. As a result, the Serb failed to defend his title.

Djokovic has strongly advocated that every individual must be free to choose what to put in their bodies and hence, has decided not to get the vaccine against the coronavirus, even if he has to forego the biggest trophies in the sport.

The United States is currently not allowing foreign visitors to enter the country without producing proof of vaccination. Like the Canadian Open, the three-time US Open champion will have to announce his withdrawal from the Grand Slam unless the rules are changed or he decides to get the jab.

