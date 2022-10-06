Uniqlo releases kit originally designed for Roger Federer's comeback tour

Uniqlo finally released the kit they had originally designed for Roger Federer to wear during the 2022 season, an outfit that would have adorned the Swiss maestro on his comeback tour.

Federer's apparel sponsor since 2018 after replacing Nike, the Japanese brand's new kit for the 20-time Grand Slam champion was a black shirt with a purple line across the chest.

UNIQLO_Ambassadors @UQAmbassadors



詳しくは▼

uniqlo.com/jp/en/contents…



Roger Federer's new game wear and RF Cap - available from Oct 10.



*The product availability differs among regions. Please check your regional website. 【予告】ロジャー・フェデラーモデル ドライEXゲームウェアとRFキャップ 10/10より発売!詳しくは▼Roger Federer's new game wear and RF Cap - available from Oct 10.*The product availability differs among regions. Please check your regional website. 【予告】ロジャー・フェデラーモデル ドライEXゲームウェアとRFキャップ 10/10より発売!詳しくは▼uniqlo.com/jp/en/contents…Roger Federer's new game wear and RF Cap - available from Oct 10. *The product availability differs among regions. Please check your regional website. https://t.co/yNzqjrThk5

The kit was designed for Roger Federer to wear during the Swiss Indoors in Basel, where he was scheduled to play later this month following the Laver Cup. However, the 41-year-old decided to call it quits on his illustrious career due to persistent knee problems after the team competition itself.

Roger Federer retired at the Laver Cup in a much celebrated ceremony

Roger Federer acknowledging the crowd at the Laver Cup

The Laver Cup was Roger Federer's final tournament, where he represented a star-studded Team Europe that also had Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini and Cameron Norrie.

The Swiss teamed up with Nadal for his final match, which was a doubles fixture against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Unfortunately, the Team Europe pair lost 4-6, 7-6(2), [11-9] after putting up a tough fight.

Team World eventually went on to win the Laver Cup 13-8, thus winning the tournament for the first time. Following his retirement, Roger Federer spoke to Christopher Clarey of the New York Times and said that he felt complete despite losing his final match.

"I think I feel complete," the 41-year-old said. "I lost my last singles match. I lost my last doubles match. I lost my voice from screaming and supporting the team. I lost the last time as a team. I lost my job, but I’m very happy. I’m good. I’m really good."

Federer also said that he had a fairy-tale ending in a way he never thought would happen.

"That’s the ironic part, is everybody thinks about happy fairy-tale endings, you know? And for me, actually it ended up being that but in a way that I never thought was going to happen," the 20-time Grand Slam champion said.

Federer bade farewell to tennis as one of its greatest-ever champions with 103 singles titles to his name. This includes 20 Grand Slams and 28 Masters 1000 titles. He still holds the record for the most number of Wimbledon crowns won by a male player at eight.

Fahad 🇵🇰 @TheFederizedOne



-237 cons. weeks as World No.1

-18 of the 19 GS finals

-16 GSs at the age of 28

-Defended 3 GSs in a season

-Won 5 cons. titles at 2 different GS

-Won 24 Finals in a row

-Reached 5 cons. TMC Finals (won 4)



No peak comes close. None. ً @nadalprop_ Can we all agree that Nadal in his prime is the best player in history? Can we all agree that Nadal in his prime is the best player in history? Federer in his prime-237 cons. weeks as World No.1-18 of the 19 GS finals-16 GSs at the age of 28-Defended 3 GSs in a season-Won 5 cons. titles at 2 different GS-Won 24 Finals in a row-Reached 5 cons. TMC Finals (won 4)No peak comes close. None. twitter.com/nadalprop_/sta… Federer in his prime -237 cons. weeks as World No.1 -18 of the 19 GS finals-16 GSs at the age of 28-Defended 3 GSs in a season-Won 5 cons. titles at 2 different GS-Won 24 Finals in a row-Reached 5 cons. TMC Finals (won 4)No peak comes close. None. twitter.com/nadalprop_/sta…

Federer's final singles tournament came at Wimbledon last year, where he reached the quarterfinals following wins over Adrian Mannarino, Richard Gasquet, Cameron Norrie and Lorenzo Sonego. However, he was beaten 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 by Hubert Hurkacz.

Poll : 0 votes