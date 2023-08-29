US Open 2023 Results Today, Scores, Winners: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, notch up wins, Holger Rune eliminated | Day 1 

The opening day of the US Open 2023 produced some action-packed tennis, with a number of top players entering the second round.

The likes of Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Stefanos Tsitsipas all booked their respective spots in the Round of 64, as did Elena Rybakina, Petra Kvitova, and Caroline Wozniacki.

There were also some surprise casualties, most notably Holger Rune and Maria Sakkari. The likes of Sebastian Korda, Veronika Kudermetova and Lorenzo Musetti also bit the dust early.

On that note, let's take a look at how Day 1 of the US Open 2023 unfolded.

Novak Djokovic starts US Open campaign with comprehensive win over Alexandre Muller

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Alexandre Muller

Novak Djokovic returned to the US Open after missing last year's tournament. The Serb faced Alexandre Muller in the first round and got off to the best possible start by claiming the opening set 6-0.

He cruised to a 4-1 lead in the second set before the Frenchman pulled a break back. However, Djokovic managed to win the next two games to take the set 6-2. He then broke twice in the third set to book his place in the second round of the US Open with a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 win. Here, he will be up against Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Iga Swiatek makes short work of Rebecca Peterson

Women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek started her US Open title defense with a comprehensive win over Rebecca Peterson. The Pole won 25 out of 33 points in the opening set, which she took 6-0.

Swiatek dominated the second set and claimed it 6-1 to book her place in the second round of the US Open with a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Here, she will face Daria Saville, who thrashed Clervie Ngounoue 6-0, 6-2 in the opening round.

Coco Gauff survives Laura Siegemund scare

Women's sixth seed Coco Gauff started her US Open campaign with a win but she certainly was made to work for it. The American faced Laura Siegemund in the opening round and found herself a set down.

However, she bounced back to take the next two sets and reach the second round of the US Open with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 triumph. Here, she will be up against Mirra Andreeva, who she previously beat at the French Open.

Holger Rune suffers first-round exit

Fourth seed Holger Rune faced Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of the US Open and the Spaniard started well by taking the first set 6-3. The Dane bounced back in the second set and won it 6-4 to level the match.

Carballes Baena broke in the fourth game of the third set and led 4-2 before Rune broke him back. The Spaniard won the next two games to win the set and restore his one-set lead in the match.

Carballes Baena was very strong on his serve during the fourth set and broke Rune's serve twice to clinch it 6-2 and win 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, thus booking his place in the second round of the US Open.

US Open 2023: Day 1 Results at a glance

Men's singles

(2) Novak Djokovic def. Alexandre Muller 6-0, 6-2, 6-3

Bernabe Zapata Miralles def. (WC) Ethan Quinn 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

Hugo Gaston def. Sho Shimabuuro 6-1, 6-2, 7-6(4)

(32) Laslo Djere def. Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-4, 6-4

(20) Francisco Cerundolo def. (Q) Zachary Svajda 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

(PR) Jiri Vesely def. (Q) Enzo Couacaud 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

(Q) Borna Gojo def. (PR) Hugo Dellien 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

Mackenzie McDonald def. (15) Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

(9) Taylor Fritz def. (WC) Steve Johnson 6-2, 6-1, 6-2

JP Varillas def. Miomir Kecmanovic 1-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4

(Q) Jakub Mensik def. Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-2

(Q) Titouan Droguet def. (18) Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 0-6, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2

(28) Christopher Eubanks def. Soon-woo Kwon 6-3, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4

(WC) Benjamin Bonzi def. Quentin Halys 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

(Q) Dominic Stricker def. Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

(7) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. (PR) Milos Raonic 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

Roberto Carballes Baena def. (4) Holger Rune 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Aslan Karatsev def. Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

Ben Shelton def. Pedro Cachin 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Dominic Thiem def. (25) Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

(21) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. Marcos Giron 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Juan Manuel Cerundolo def. Ilya Ivashka 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

Roman Safiullin def. Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-2, 6-0

(14) Tommy Paul def. Stefano Tavaglia 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

(10) Frances Tiafoe def. (WC) Learner Tien 6-2, 7-5, 6-1

Sebastian Ofner def. Nuno Borges 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-4

Fabian Marozsan def. Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-1 6-7(5), 6-7(1), 6-2

(22) Adrian Mannarino def. Yosuke Watanuki 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5

Marton Fucsovics def. (31) Sebastian Korda 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-4

Rinky Hijikata def. Pavel Kotov 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5

Zhizhen Zhang def. JJ Wolf 7-5, 7-5, 6-7(4), 4-6, 6-4

(5) Casper Ruud def. (Q) Emilio Nava 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5)

Women's singles

(1) Iga Swiatek def. Rebecca Peterson 6-0, 6-1

Daria Saville def. Clervie Ngounoue 6-0, 6-2

Lauren Davis def. Danka Kovinic 6-2, 6-2

(Q) Kaja Juvan def. (29) Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 7-5

(20) Jelena Ostapenko def. Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

Elina Avanesyan def. Alize Cornet 6-2, 1-6, 6-4

Wang Xiyu def. Viktoria Hruncakova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(6)

Bernarda Pera def. (16) Veronika Kudermetova 7-5, 6-4

(11) Petra Kvitova vs Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 7-6(5)

(WC) Caroline Wozniacki def. Tatjana Prozorova 6-3, 6-2

(PR) Jennifer Brady def. (LL) Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 7-6(4)

(24) Magda Linette def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 6-1

(32) Elise Mertens def. Mirjam Bjorklind 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3)

Danielle Collins def. Linda Fruhviirtova 6-2, 6-0

Mirra Andreeva def. Olivia Gadecki 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

(6) Coco Gauff def. Laura Siegemund 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

(4) Elena Rybakina def. Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1

Ajla Tomljanovic def. Panna Udvardy 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

(18) Victoria Azarenka def. Fiona Ferro 6-2, 6-1

(15) Belinda Bencic def. Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-4

(10) Karolina Muchova def. (WC) Storm Hunter 6-4, 6-0

Taylor Townsend vs Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-2

(19) Beatriz Haddad Maia def. Sloane Stephens 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis