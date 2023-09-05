US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, and more | Day 10

The tenth day of the 2023 US Open at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday will see the conclusion of the men's and ladies' singles quarterfinals.

The highest seed in action will be top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who takes on 2020 finalist Alexander Zverev. Alcaraz, 20, is looking to become the first back-to-back champion in New York since Roger Federer won his fifth straight title in 2008.

Alcaraz has had a relatively smooth campaign, with his only dropped set in four matches coming against Dan Evans in the third round. Meanwhile, Zverev has dropped four sets in as many matches.

On the ladies' side, second seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Qinwen Zheng as she seeks a first title in New York. The Belarusian has dropped 16 games in four matches. Meanwhile, Zheng has dropped two sets to reach the last eight.

In one of the two other quarterfinal matches, 2021 champion Daniil Medvevev takes on his good friend and compatriot Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian matchup. Medvedev has dropped two sets this fortnight to Rublev's three.

In the other last-eight clash, reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova takes on 2017 finalist Madison Keys. Both ladies have dropped one set in four matches, but Vondrousova has won her last 11 Grand Slam matches, including her maiden Major title at Wimbledon.

On that note, let's have a look at the schedule and order of play on the tenth day of the US Open.

Schedule for Day 10 of US Open

Arthur Ashe Stadium

At 12:00 pm: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (23) Qinwen Zheng

Around 2:00 pm: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (8) Andrey Rublev

At 7:00 pm: (9) Marketa Vondrousova vs (17) Madison Keys

Around 9:00 pm: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (12) Alexander Zverev

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada and India can watch the matches live on the following channels:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action on Sky Sports

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium will commence at 12 pm. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 10 of the US Open are as follows:

Country Date Start Time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) USA September 6, 2023 12 pm ET Canada September 6, 2023 12 pm ET UK September 6, 2023 5 pm India September 6, 2023 9:30 pm