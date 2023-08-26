US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 1

Day 1 of the 2023 US Open features plenty of exciting first round matches.

Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a record 24th Major title against Alexandre Muller. The Serb won his 39th Masters title in Cincinnati prior to this, setting another record. He's also on the cusp of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz.

Iga Swiatek's title defense will see her going up against Rebecca Peterson in the first round. Former US Open champions Sloane Stephens and Dominic Thiem will be in action as well, with Beatriz Haddad Maia and Alexander Bublik being their respective opponents.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Milos Raonic will duke it out in a battle of former Grand Slam finalists. Other prominent names in the fray on Monday include Victoria Azarenka, Jelena Ostapenko, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Petra Kvitova.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for day 1 of the 2023 US Open:

Schedule for Day 1 of the US Open

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 12 noon local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Peterson

Followed by: (WC) Learner Tien vs (10) Frances Tiafoe

Starting at 7 pm local time: Qualifier vs (6) Coco Gauff

Followed by: Alexandre Muller vs (2) Novak Djokovic

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starting at 11 am local time: (18) Victoria Azarenka vs (WC) Fiona Ferro

Followed by: Sloane Stephens vs (19) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Followed by: (WC) Steve Johnson vs (9) Taylor Fritz

Starting at 7 pm local time: (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (PR) Milos Raonic

Followed by: Qualifier vs (WC) Caroline Wozniacki

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: (25) Alexander Bublik vs Dominic Thiem

Followed by: Danielle Collins vs Linda Fruhvirtova

Followed by: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Marta Kostyuk

Not before 5 pm local time: Soonwoo Kwon vs (28) Christopher Eubanks

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis