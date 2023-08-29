US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 3

A throwback match from the 2010s featuring Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova and Caroline Wozniacki anchors Day 3 action at the 2023 US Open.

The duo will step out on the Arthur Ashe stadium under the floodlights for their 15th meeting—over five years after their last—in the final match of the night.

Three-time former winner Novak Djokovic also plays on Ashe, as do home hopes Fracnes Tiafoe and Coco Gauff.

The last of those three takes on fellow teen Mirra Andreeva for the second Grand Slam running, having beaten her at Wimbledon back in July.

Fans will also have plenty of other action, with women's defending champion Iga Swiatek and other title hopefuls like Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz also hitting the court.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the US Open:

Schedule for Day 3 of the US Open

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 12 noon local time: (6) Coco Guaff vs Mirra Andreeva

Followed by: Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs (2) Novak Djokovic

Starting at 7 pm local time: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Ofner

Followed by: (11) Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Wozniacki

Iga Swiatek will also be in action on Day 3 of the US Open.

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starting at 11 am local time: (32) Elise Merterns vs Danielle Collins

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Daria Saville

Followed by: (3) Elena Rybakina vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Starting at 7 pm local time: Juan Pablo Varillas vs (7) Taylor Fritz

Followed by: Maryna Zanevska vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Stephan Stricker

Followed by: (19) Victoria Azarenka vs Zhu Lin

Followed by: TBD vs TBS

Not before 5 pm local time: (5) Casper Ruud vs Zhizhen Zhang

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2023 - Match timings

Play on Arthur Ashe Stadium commence at 12 noon.

The first match on all courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time, except for at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where proceedings will commence at noon.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 3 of the US Open are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start time (Remaining courts) USA August 30, 2023 12:00 pm ET 11:00 am ET Canada August 30, 2023 12:00 pm ET 11:00 am ET UK August 30, 2023 5:00 pm BST 4:00 pm BST India August 30, 2023 9:30 pm IST 8:30 pm IST

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis