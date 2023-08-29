US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 3

A throwback match from the 2010s featuring Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova and Caroline Wozniacki anchors Day 3 action at the 2023 US Open.
The duo will step out on the Arthur Ashe stadium under the floodlights for their 15th meeting—over five years after their last—in the final match of the night.
Three-time former winner Novak Djokovic also plays on Ashe, as do home hopes Fracnes Tiafoe and Coco Gauff.
The last of those three takes on fellow teen Mirra Andreeva for the second Grand Slam running, having beaten her at Wimbledon back in July.
Fans will also have plenty of other action, with women's defending champion Iga Swiatek and other title hopefuls like Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz also hitting the court.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the US Open:
Schedule for Day 3 of the US Open
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 12 noon local time: (6) Coco Guaff vs Mirra Andreeva
Followed by: Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs (2) Novak Djokovic
Starting at 7 pm local time: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Ofner
Followed by: (11) Petra Kvitova vs Caroline Wozniacki
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Starting at 11 am local time: (32) Elise Merterns vs Danielle Collins
Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Daria Saville
Followed by: (3) Elena Rybakina vs Ajla Tomljanovic
Starting at 7 pm local time: Juan Pablo Varillas vs (7) Taylor Fritz
Followed by: Maryna Zanevska vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka
Grandstand
Starting at 11 am local time: (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Stephan Stricker
Followed by: (19) Victoria Azarenka vs Zhu Lin
Followed by: TBD vs TBS
Not before 5 pm local time: (5) Casper Ruud vs Zhizhen Zhang
The full schedule for the day can be found here.
Where to watch US Open 2023
Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:
USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN
UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports
Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN
Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network
India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
US Open 2023 - Match timings
The first match on all courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time, except for at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where proceedings will commence at noon.
The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 3 of the US Open are as follows:
