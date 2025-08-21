US Open 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The WTA Tour’s biggest names are preparing for the 2025 US Open, set to run from August 24 to September 7. As the season’s final Grand Slam and the second Slam on hard courts, it boasts a stacked lineup led by World No. 1 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who enters as the top seed. Although there are some concerns about her form, she is expected to bounce back in time.
Second seed Iga Swiatek heads to New York fresh off her Cincinnati Open win, where she defeated Jasmine Paolini in the final. Rounding out the top five seeds are former champion Coco Gauff, last year’s runner-up Jessica Pegula, and Mirra Andreeva.
With the tournament just a few days away, players are making their final preparations to ensure they hit peak form. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 US Open:
What is US Open?
The US Open is one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments in tennis, played on hard courts every year in New York City at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows. First held in 1881, it has grown into one of the sport’s most historic and iconic events.
On the WTA Tour, Chris Evert and Serena Williams share the record for the most women’s singles titles with six each. Evert reigned during the 1970s and 80s with her trademark consistency on hard courts, while Williams' triumphs spanned from 1999 to 2014.
Venue
The 2025 US Open will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. The tournament has been played at this venue since 1978 and features several stadium courts, with Arthur Ashe Stadium--the largest tennis arena in the world--serving as the main stage for the singles and doubles finals.
Draw and players
All seeded players have received a first-round bye. In the first quarter, top seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka headlines the section alongside seventh seed Jasmine Paolini. Other notable names in this part of the draw include ninth seed Elena Rybakina, 14th seed Clara Tauson, 19th seed Elise Mertens, 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova, 31st seed Leylah Fernandez, and 32nd seed McCartney Kessler.
The second quarter is headlined by fourth seed Jessica Pegula and fifth seed Mirra Andreeva. This section also features 10th seed Emma Navarro, 16th seed Belinda Bencic, 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova, 22nd seed Victoria Mboko, 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko, and 30th seed Dayana Yastremska.
In the third quarter, sixth seed Madison Keys and third seed Coco Gauff are the top names. Other big names like 11th seed Karolina Muchova, 15th seed Daria Kasatkina, 21st seed Linda Noskova, 23rd seed Naomi Osaka, 27th seed Marta Kostyuk, and 28th seed Magdalena Frech are also in this part of the draw.
Second seed Iga Swiatek and eighth seed Amanda Anisimova lead the last quarter. Former Grand Slam champion Sofia Kenin, 12th seed Elina Svitolina, 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, 20th seed Diana Shnaider, and 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya are some of the names to watch out for.
Schedule
The main draw of the 2025 US Open begins on Thursday, August 24, with first-round matches spread across three days. The second and third rounds will follow, each taking place over two days. The fourth round is scheduled for Sunday, August 31, and Monday, September 1.
Quarterfinal action will be held over the next two days, leading into the women’s semifinals on Thursday, September 4, and the men’s semifinals on Friday, September 5. The tournament will conclude with the women’s singles final on Saturday, September 6, and the men’s singles final on Sunday, September 7.
Prize money and ranking points
The total prize money for the 2025 US Open is set at $90 million, marking a 20% increase from last year’s $75 million. Both the men’s and women’s singles champions will take home $5,000,000 along with 2,000 ranking points each.
Here’s the full prize money and ranking points breakdown:
Where to watch US Open 2025?
Fans can follow all the action on these channels and websites:
USA - ESPN
Canada - TSN, RDS
UK - Sky Sports
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine
Europe - Eurosport
Italy - Super Tennis, Sky Italia
Germany, Austria, Switzerland - Sportdeutschland
Spain - Telefonica/Movistar
Latin America - ESPN International
Brazil - Globo (SporTV)
China - CCTV, MIGU
Japan - WOWOW
South Korea - CJ ENM
Hong Kong - PCCW
Taiwan - Sportcast
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.