"US Open semifinal against Naomi Osaka was probably one of the best matches that I’ve ever played, even though I lost" - Jennifer Brady

Jennifer Brady recently shared her journey of recovery and her memories of playing one of the best matches of her life against Naomi Osaka.

Brady is no stranger to the US Open. The American has played at the final Grand Slam of the year four times, reaching the fourth round in 2017 and the semifinals in 2020. But this year, she returns to New York with a different perspective, after enduring a long and painful injury layoff.

Brady suffered a foot injury during the 2021 Cincinnati Open. The injury kept her out of action for close to two years, from August 2021 to July 2023. She only returned to action in August at the Citi Open.

"I’m back at the US Open, ready to play the tournament for the first time in three years following a very tough period of injuries," Brady wrote in a Players’ Voice article for Eurosport.

Brady also reflected on her memorable run at the 2020 US Open. The 28-year-old said that the highlight of her tournament was playing against Osaka in the semifinals.

"The last match I played there was the semi-final against Naomi Osaka and, to me, that was probably one of the best matches that I’ve ever played, even though I lost," Brady said. "Both of us were in the zone, dialed in, and it was just really high-quality tennis. Just really enjoying it."

Jennifer Brady and Naomi Osaka faced each other four times

Jennifer Brady and Naomi Osaka in the 2021 Australian Open

Jennifer Brady and Naomi Osaka have faced each other four times in their careers, with the latter leading the head-to-head 3-1. The first time they met was in 2014, at a tournament in New Braunfels, Texas. Brady upset Osaka in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

They crossed paths again in 2018 when they faced off in the first round of the Charleston Open. Osaka equalized the head-to-head against Brady with a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Their third encounter was at the semifinal of the US Open in 2020. They played a high-quality match that lasted over two hours, with Osaka edging Brady in a tight three-setter, 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3. Osaka went on to win her second US Open title and third Grand Slam overall.

Their fourth and most recent meeting was at the final of the 2021 Australian Open. Naomi Osaka proved to be too strong for Jennifer Brady, who was playing her maiden Slam final and prevailed 6-4, 6-3. Osaka claimed her fourth Grand Slam title and second Australian Open crown.

