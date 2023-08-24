US Open tickets 2023: What are the prices? All you need to know about getting access to the New York Major

US Open tickets for 2023 can be purchased online, and the prices vary as per the stadiums and days.

We are only a few days shy of the commencement of the US Open 2023. Like every other year, the world's best tennis players will challenge one another to determine the champion of the final Grand Slam of the tennis calendar.

This year's tournament is highly anticipated considering the quality of players in both the men's and women's singles tournaments.

Fans all over the world will no doubt be eagerly awaiting the start of the US Open, and many will look to visit the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre to witness the action live from the courts.

People can buy tickets for the New York Major on the tournament's official website. Separate tickets can be purchased for each session, and the prices vary from day to day in accordance with the stadium.

Tickets for the morning session of the first day of the main draw at the Arthur Ashe Stadium range from $198 to $1,747, while those for the night session start at $93 and can go up to $1,747.

The cost of tickets for the morning session at the Louis Armstrong Stadium ranges from $164 to $697, while those for the night session range from $65 to $605. Tickets for the day session at Grandstand start from $201 to $368.

Ticket prices go up as the tournament progresses, and the cost of tickets for September 10, the day of the women's singles final, starts at $178 and can go up to $4,194.

The cost of passes for the last day of the New York Major, when the men's singles final will take place, ranges from $674 to $11,650.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the top seeds at US Open 2023

Carlos Alcaraz during the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati

Reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are both the top seeds in the singles tournaments at the US Open.

Both players have looked in good touch at the moment and are capable of successfully defending their respective titles.

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are both seeded second in the singles tournament.

The Serb was brilliant throughout the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and will be a heavy favorite to triumph in Flushing Meadows.

Sabalenka is yet to win a title since the Madrid Open, but considering her quality, she is capable of going all the way in New York.

Other players who are capable of going deep in the Major include Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Ons Jabeur.

