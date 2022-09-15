"Utter disregard for Nadal in US Open" - Tennis fans divided over Carlos Alcaraz's latest statement regarding Novak Djokovic's New York participation

Tennis fans have shared their opinion regarding Carlos Alcaraz’s admission about Novak Djokovic's absence from the US Open.
While speaking to the New York Times after his US Open win, Carlos Alcaraz accepted that Novak Djokovic’s absence from Flushing Meadows possibly elevated his chances of winning his first Grand Slam title. The young Spaniard, however, also maintained that his personal efforts deserved credit.
"Look, I don’t want to take credit away from myself, but it’s true that Rafa, Djokovic, Federer, they were in a period when they were all playing. I had the luck or whatever you want to call it that Djokovic could not play," he said.
Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open without having to face the ‘Big-3’ since Novak Djokovic was banned from entering the US due to his unvaccinated status. Rafael Nadal was knocked out by Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round and Roger Federer hasn’t played competitive tennis since Wimbledon last year.
Novak Djokovic's fans, who were already revolting against the Serb’s unwarranted ban from the States, were seemingly put at ease after the teenager's admission.
One fan appreciated the 19-year-old's maturity and stated that Alcaraz was still the winner and deserved the utmost respect.
"This statement shows a maturity beyond his years. He still was the winner & deserves lots of respect, on & off the court," the fan said.
Another fan admired the fact that Alcaraz was upfront with his statement, but reminded how the Serb's fans were treated unfairly when they vocalized the same sentiment. The individual further claimed that 2023 would be a real test for the US Open champion as Djokovic would be allowed to contest all Grand Slams.
However, many tennis fans were also divided about whether the former World No. 1's absence held any weight, with one fan deriding the teenager for disregarding Rafael Nadal.
Here are some more reactions from fans:
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have clashed once on tour
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have locked horns once on the ATP tour. The current World No. 1 faced the former World No. 1 in May this year at the Masters 1000 event in Madrid. Incidentally, home favorite Alcaraz emerged as the winner of their sole encounter, winning 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the semifinal.
The teenager achieved this result right after defeating his older compatriot Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals, thus becoming the only person to beat the duo back-to-back in the same claycourt event.
The young Spaniard went on to win his second Masters 1000 title at the tournament by outclassing defending champion Alexander Zverev in straight sets.