"I had the luck or whatever you want to call it that Djokovic could not play"- Carlos Alcaraz points to the Serb's absence as a reason for his US Open title win

With a victory over Norway's Casper Ruud in the US Open final on Sunday, Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz completed his quick ascent to the top of the tennis world by winning his maiden Major title and earning the World No.1 ranking.

The tenacious teenager from Spain won the four-set match at Arthur Ashe Stadium in three hours and 20 minutes to record his 51st tour-level victory of the season in what was his first-ever appearance in a Major final, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the Spaniard discussed his title win and claimed that he was lucky that Novak Djokovic wasn't competing in the hardcourt Major at Flushing Meadows.

"Look, I don’t want to take credit away from myself but it’s true that Rafa, Djokovic, Federer, they were in a period when they were all playing. I had the luck or whatever you want to call it that Djokovic could not play. Everybody has their reasons, but that is the reality," Carlos Alcaraz said.

However, the 19-year-old highlighted that he didn't want to take away all the "credit" from himself and that he had to put in a lot of effort to win the title.

"He could not play much for a while, and Rafa kept playing but not all year, either. But like I said, I don’t want to take credit away from myself. I have been playing all season, playing incredible matches and incredible tournaments, and I’ve worked really hard so that things like this could happen," he further added.

"I don't wanna compare myself to them, but I wanna be like them" - Carlos Alcaraz on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic

2022 US Open - Day 14

After winning the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz expressed adulation to the Big 3 — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer — and claimed he didn't want to be compared to them but would rather follow in their footsteps and be like them

"It's incredible to be the youngest #1 ever. But it's much tougher what the Big 3 is doing: stay on top for 20 years. That's what I'm looking for. I don't wanna compare myself to them, but I wanna be like them," Alcaraz said.

José Morgado @josemorgado "It's incredible to be the youngest #1 ever. But it's much more thougher what the Big 3 is doing: stay on top for 20 years. That's what I'm looking for. I don't wanna compare myself to them, but I wanna be like them". "It's incredible to be the youngest #1 ever. But it's much more thougher what the Big 3 is doing: stay on top for 20 years. That's what I'm looking for. I don't wanna compare myself to them, but I wanna be like them".

The US Open champion continued by acknowledging that he is only performing at 60% of his potential and that he needs to make mental and physical improvements to be at the Big-3's level.

"I'm at 60% of my potential. There are a lot of things to improve. Nadal, Djokovic and Federer improved a lot of things over the years. I have to improve mentally and physically. The tennis too. I can stay in my comfort zone," Carlos Alcaraz observed.

José Morgado @josemorgado "I agree with Juan Carlos. I'm at 60% of my potential. There is a lot of things to improve. Nadal, Djokovic and Federer improved a lot of things over the years." "I agree with Juan Carlos. I'm at 60% of my potential. There is a lot of things to improve. Nadal, Djokovic and Federer improved a lot of things over the years."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan