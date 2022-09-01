Venus and Serena Williams' next match: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | US Open 2022, Doubles Round 1

Venus Williams and Serena Williams have teamed up to compete in doubles at a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2018 French Open.

The Williams sisters will kick off their US Open doubles campaign against the Czech pairing of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova. Hradecka is an accomplished doubles player, having won a couple of Grand Slam titles, including the US Open back in 2013. Noskova is a young talent on the rise. The teenager will be making her main draw debut at Grand Slam level in doubles.

The Williams sisters have found considerable success in doubles as well. The two are undefeated in Grand Slam finals in this discipline and have claimed 14 Major trophies so far. Both have also been ranked World No. 1 and have won the US Open twice, in 1999 and 2009. They haven't participated in doubles in New York since 2014, when they made it to the quarterfinals.

This is also the final tournament of Serena Williams' illustrious career. She's still going strong in singles as well, having defeated World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round on Wednesday night.

The atmosphere at the Arthur Ashe Stadium has been electric so far, and the intensity is only going to get higher with the Williams sisters on the court together.

Venus Williams/Serena Williams vs Lucie Hradekca/Linda Noskova match schedule

The Williams sisters will square off against the Czech duo in the first match of the evening session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday.

Date: September 1, 2022 (US, Canada & UK); September 2, 2022 (Central Europe, Australia & India)

Time: 7 pm local time/ 11.00 pm GMT/ 1 am CET/ 4.30 am IST

Venus Williams/Serena Williams vs Lucie Hradecka/Linda Noskova streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the first round between the Williams sisters and Hradecka/Noskova live on the following channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

Edited by Anirudh