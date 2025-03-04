Venus Williams' boyfriend Andrea Preti drops 1-word reaction as Serena Williams prays with daughter Olympia in a glorious black red carpet look

Serena Williams recently shared a heartfelt moment with her daughter Olympia. The two prayed together before the 23-time Major champion attended Vanity Fair's 2025 Pre-Oscars Party. The picture received a seemingly appreciative reaction from Venus Williams' boyfriend and actor Andrea Preti.

Serena, 43, turned heads with her stunning look for the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, held in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, March 2. The former World No. 1, known for her fondness for fashion and regular presence at high-profile galas, wore an elegant black sleeveless gown paired with a ruby necklace. Her beautiful blonde hair further enhanced her charm.

Serena Williams took to Instagram to showcase her stunning look and strong bond with Olympia. One of the images captured her praying with her daughter. Additionally, her caption expressed her commitment to making prayer a regular practice with her daughter, Olympia.

"I try my best to pray everyday with them no matter the circumstances. I stay and I pray," she captioned the post.

Check out the post below:

Andrea Preti, who recently confirmed his relationship with Serena's elder sister Venus Williams at the Dsquared2 show during Milan Fashion Week, later shared a brief reaction to the post.

"Sis 💪 💪 💪 😘"

Here is the screenshot of his reaction:

Andrea Preti's reaction to Serena Williams' post; ( Source - Instagram @serenawilliams)

"I was nervous about meeting my baby. Throughout my pregnancy": Serena Williams spoke about her daughter Olympia

Serena Williams at Business Leaders Speak At FII Institute's Annual FII Priority Conference - Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams was pregnant with Olympia when she won the 2017 Australian Open, her final Grand Slam title. Olympia was born in September, nearly two months before Serena and Alexis Ohanian married.

Writing for Elle in 2022, the 23-time Major champion revealed that she was nervous about meeting Olympia for the first time. She also acknowledged feeling no deep connection with her baby during pregnancy, despite loving the experience.

"I was nervous about meeting my baby. Throughout my pregnancy, I’d never felt a connection with her. While I loved being pregnant, I didn’t have that amazing Oh my God, this is my baby moment, ever. It’s something people don’t usually talk about, because we’re supposed to be in love from the first second," she said.

She added that she saw herself as a protective lioness but lacked an emotional bond with Olympia during pregnancy.

"Yes, I was a lioness who would protect her baby at any cost, but I wasn’t gushing over her. I kept waiting to feel like I knew her during pregnancy, but the feeling never came. Some of my mom friends told me they didn’t feel the connection in the womb either, which made me feel better, but still, I longed for it," she added.

Despite her busy entrepreneurial pursuits, Serena Williams makes plenty of time for her daughters and often shares those cherished moments online.

