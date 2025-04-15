Venus Williams and boyfriend Andrea Preti tease mystery 'fairytale day' as they gush over each other

  • home icon
By Geoff Poundes
Modified Apr 15, 2025 17:13 GMT
Andrea Preti, the boyfriend of tennis icon Venus Williams, has shared a selfie in which he teases an upcoming happy occasion. The Italian actor-producer has been in a relationship with Venus for over a year, after they confirmed it at the Milan Fashion Show in March.

Preti was born in Denmark but moved to Italy as a child. He first attempted a career in fashion before moving to New York to study acting at the Susan Batson Academy. He produced, wrote and acted in the movie One More Day in 2014. He also starred in the television series A Professor and in the Italian reality show La Talpa.

Preti and Venus Williams were first rumored to be in a relationship after being photographed on holiday together in July 2024 in Nerano, Italy. Since then, they have often appeared in public, and recent photographs in which Venus has been spotted with a ring have teased an engagement. Preti shared a selfie on his Instagram page, staring intently into the camera, along with the caption:

"Happy Day"

Venus Williams then responded in the comments section, posting:

"A fairytale day"
Andrea Preti IG | Source: Andrea Preti Instagram/@ndreapreti88
Preti answered Williams' response with a short "la nostra", which means "ours". It is not immediately clear what happy, fairytale day the couple is referring to.

Venus Williams is enjoying the high life, but insists she

isn't finished with tennis yet

Christian Dior: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 - Source: Getty
Christian Dior: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 - Source: Getty

At 44, the seven-time Major champion hasn't played on the WTA Tour for over a year. Despite that, Venus Williams insists she would still like to return to competitive tennis but only when the time is right. In an interview with E! Online, she said:

"I loved this part of my life. People look at me like, ‘Are you playing? I’m like, ‘No, I’m not.’ I really don't have a plan for the first time in my life. As an athlete and a player, there's a whole plan, ‘I'm gonna play this tournament and play these tournaments so I'd be ready for that tournament. Now it's like, ‘Oh, I love playing. I'm gonna play every day.’ And if I feel ready to play, then I'll play."

Williams won five Wimbledon titles between 2000 and 2008. She also won 49 singles titles and bagged the Olympic gold at Sydney in 2000. Venus also partnered with her sister Serena Williams to capture 14 doubles Majors and three Olympic gold medals.

