Venus Williams dazzles in bold look at Louis Vuitton Women's Spring/Summer '24 show at Paris Fashion Week

Venus Williams stole the show with her stunning appearance at the Louis Vuitton show during the Paris Fashion Week.

The former World No. 1 showcased a striking look in the front row of the Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2024 show on Monday. Williams struck a pose before the show began.

This year, the Paris Fashion Week started on September 25 and concluded on October 3. PFW occurs twice a year beginning in February/March for the Autumn/Winter collection and then in September/October for the Spring/Summer collection, and Venus Williams attended the latter.

In a series of pictures and videos, she was seen wearing a bold black bodysuit paired with a leopard print bottomwear and a black leather belt. The tennis legend layered the look with a black long blazer and a shawl lapel over it.

Williams styled her look with Louis Vuitton’s “Illusion” ankle boots, a leather Louis Vuitton trunk bag in black, and square black sunglasses. The boots were crafted to give an illusion of white ribbed socks with pointy black heels.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion, Venus Williams has always shown her keenness towards fashion and has been a successful model, off the court. She has made a mark in the fashion world with her impressive collaboration with various clothing lines.

Starting with her groundbreaking $40 million deal with Reebok, followed by a collaboration with the esteemed Ralph Lauren. Williams also earned an associate degree in fashion design in 2007 from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

The tennis star even launched her stylish activewear brand EleVen, in 2006. Only last year, Lacoste made her their brand ambassador venturing into a partnership.

Tennis Icon Venus Williams hit the Chloe Show at the Paris Fashion Week

Venus Williams attended the Chloe Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 show at the Paris Fashion Week making an elegant appearance. The Chloe SS24 collection showcased a blend of feminine and masculine elements.

The tennis and fashion icon flaunted her glamorous side in a black-white monochrome ensemble. She wore a smoked lace dress by Chloe and a lacy ivory turtleneck long-sleeved ensemble. Williams went for a classic black coat effortlessly draped on her shoulder to layer over the dress.

To go with her look, she chose brown leather block heels by Chloe. She styled things up with a hint of jewelry, oversized round sunglasses, and a beige leather bag from Chloe.

