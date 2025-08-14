Venus Williams' fiancé Andrea Preti shares adorable selfie with American's dog as they slowly form a sweet bond

Venus Williams' fiancé, Italian film director, screenwriter, and actor, Andrea Preti, has recently shared an adorable glimpse with the former's 17-year-old pet, Harry. The former World No. 1 was last seen in action at the 2025 Cincinnati Open and the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

The Italian is frequently seen spending time with Venus Williams' precious fluffly companion. The Copenhagen, Denmark native, is famously known for his works across writing, producing, modelling, and acting. Preti starred in 2023's 'Temptation' and found his breakthrough with 2015's romance drama film, 'One More Day'. The couple started dating in 2024, with the tennis icon announcing her engagement in July 2025.

Through his recent Instagram story, Venus Williams' fiancé shared a glimpse of him holding the former's four-legged companion, Harry, as he continues his efforts gradually to form a bond with the pet.

Screenshot of Andrea Preti's Instagram story | Source: IG/andreapreti88

Venus Williams, the winner of 49 WTA Tour singles titles and 22 doubles titles, shares a profound bond with Harry, whose breed is Havanese, which originates from Cuba. Harry often travels with Williams in addition to accompanying her on her daily activities, including going to the gym and working at the office.

During her earlier interview with People Magazine, the tennis icon reflected her heartfelt sentiments regarding her pet and stated,

"I'm a passionate pet owner, and my dog is my life. He is the focus of my life. I love the little guy. We've been together 16 years, and he's doing quite great."

After surpassing Peyton Stearns in the round of 32 at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open, Williams became the oldest player in over two decades to win a WTA Tour-level match.

Tennis icon Venus Williams reflects on her passion for the sport and coming back at 45

Venus Williams at Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

During her recent interview with Richard Osborn of Cincinnati Open on August 8, 2025, Venus Williams reflected on her notable comeback at the age of 45.

"Love is the key, right? If you don’t love it, then get out of it, if you can, if you have that luxury. Not everyone has that luxury. For me, I think a lot of the motivation is just to come back and try to play in the best health that I can. I never stopped hitting the ball, even when I was away."

She continued,

“At the end of the day, you have to live your life on your own terms. Your terms should be yours. It doesn’t matter what anyone else says or what anyone else thinks, if you get to live life on your own terms, it’s a life well lived."

At her eleventh appearance in the 2025 Cincinnati Open, Williams lost the round of 128 to Spanish player Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

