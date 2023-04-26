Venus and Serena Williams shared fun banter on social media after younger sibling Serena accused her sister of stealing workout equipment.

Serena Williams posted a TikTok from a recent workout session at her sister's house on Tuesday, April 25. In the video, Serena pointed out all the workout equipment seemingly stolen from her by Venus Williams, who was working out in the background.

“I’m here to confess that my sister is a thief. Here’s evidence. So I’m at Venus’ house and clearly this is where all my workout balls went but I’m trying not to complain. I’m trying to just be positive here. This amazing reformer was mine so. I keep asking her for some money but she’s outright refused," she said in the video posted to TikTok.

Zooming in on a towel monogrammed with her initials, Serena joked about her sister needing to be brought to justice. She quipped that Venus had also stolen her dog.

"She needs to be brought to justice. That’s an ‘S’ on that towel. These things are mine. What else in here is mine? Is that in fact my dog. That is my dog," she added.

Venus reacted to her sister's TikTok and joked about permanently banning the former World No. 1 from her house.

"Permanently disinvited from my home @serenawilliams," Venus Williams posted on her Instagram story.

Serena Williams replied to her sister's threat by apologizing for her accusations.

"My mistake my bad sorrry," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Serena and Venus Williams' Instagram stories

Venus Williams makes Serena Williams' favorite pasta dish

Serena and Venus Williams played doubles together at the 2022 US Open

On April 23, Venus Williams tried her hand at cooking her sister Serena Williams' favorite pasta dish, Cacio e Pepe.

"Making Serena Williams' favorite pasta cacio pepe," she wrote in her video on Instagram.

The 42-year-old revealed that it was her first time making the dish and joked about the blunders she had committed along the way.

"This is my first time making cacio pepe. I definitely made some mistakes along the way," she joked.

The former World No. 1 showed off the different types of cheese and sausage she would be using to round out the dish.

Williams’ who generally follows a vegan diet, also joked about being a "cheating vegan" for cooking the cheese dish.

"Shoutout to all the cheating vegans!," she captioned the video.

Venus Williams last competed at the 2023 ASB Classic in January, where she suffered tears in her hamstring, resulting in a still ongoing layoff from the WTA tour.

