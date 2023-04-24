Venus Williams is making good use of her time on the sidelines as she rebuilds her form ahead of marking her tour comeback.

In a recent video posted on social media, the 42-year-old was seen trying her hand at making her younger sister Serena Williams’ favorite pasta recipe. The American revealed that it was her first time cooking cacio pepe pasta.

"Making Serena Williams' favorite pasta cacio pepe," she wrote in her video on Instagram.

"This is my first time making cacio pepe. I definitely made some mistakes along the way," she joked.

Williams’ who generally follows a vegan diet, also stated that she made an exception to cook the Roman cheese dish.

"Shout out to all the cheating vegans!" Venus Williams wrote in her video.

Venus Williams last contested the 2023 ASB Classic in New Zealand. She made a winning start to the tournament with a straight-sets victory over fellow American Katie Volynets. In her next match, however, the seven-time Grand Slam champion was defeated by China’s Zhu Lin in three sets.

Williams later revealed that she suffered some tears in the hamstring attachment during the tournament, which forced her to withdraw from the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 has been on the sidelines ever since.

"I think she'll retire at the US Open" – Venus Williams' former coach Rick Macci

Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the 2022 US Open

Venus Williams hasn’t been as active on the tennis circuit in recent years. Prior to competing at this year’s ASB Classic, the 42-year-old was seen in action at the 2022 US Open, a tournament at which her younger sister Serena Williams played her swansong.

Rick Macci, Williams’ coach from the early days of her career, recently predicted that the tennis legend will follow her sister in hanging the racquet at the 2023 US Open. He, however, clarified that he was only speculating.

"I think it's difficult for Venus Williams," Macci told Tennis-Infinity. "In my opinion, and I don't have any insight, I think she'll retire at the US Open."

The former coach further predicted that the two-time US Open champion will say her goodbye, playing doubles alongside Serena Williams.

"I think that she'll play doubles with Serena. And I think they're going to exit the stage left at the US Open," he said.

Rick Macci reiterated that he has no inside knowledge about the 42-year-old’s plans, and was only making predictions based on her recent injury struggles.

"I have no insight. I'm just going on my gut. Because I think with injuries and she hurt her hip in the last tournament, it's hard with the injuries. And I think she knows she's not going to win the tournament," he said.

