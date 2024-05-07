Venus Williams recently met Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and fashion designer Stella McCartney at the Met Gala after-party. The 2024 Met Gala took place on May 6 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City.

Many tennis players including Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova attended the Met Gala. Other sportspersons who were present at fashion's most prominent night were newly drafted WNBA star Angel Reese, NBA star Ben Simmon, Miami Dolphins' Odell Beckham Jr., golfer and tennis player Sebastian Korda's sister Nelly Korda and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Williams met Hamilton and Stella McCartney at the after-party and posed for a picture together.

The former World No. 1 bedazzled in a Marc Jacobs gown at the Met Gala, while Lewis Hamilton opted for a Burberry suit, which was inspired by John Ystumllyn, Wales' first black gardener.

Hamilton was last seen racing at the Miami Grand Prix, finishing sixth. The race saw McLaren's Lando Norris win his first F1 race, while serial winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull settled for the second spot and Ferrar's Charles Leclerc claimed the third position.

Venus Williams- "I am more intimidated preparing for the Met gala than any match I have ever played"

Venus Williams at the 2024 Met Gala

Venus Williams gave an interview to Entertainment Today on the Met Gala red carpet and talked about the process of getting ready.

She mentioned that she was more intimated while preparing for the Met Gala than any tennis match. She jokingly said it took her six and a half hours to prepare for the Gala but that none of her matches lasted such a long time.

"I am more intimidated preparing for the Met Gala than any match I have ever played. I started getting ready at 12:00 and then I finished around 6:30, I have never played a six-and-a-half-hour match (laughs)," Williams said to Entertainment Today.

She explained the process of getting ready, which began with a beauty sleep and included hair, nails and makeup.

"I had a beauty nap, like a sleeping beauty nap, you know the hair, the nails, the makeup, I ruined my nails, I had to do them over," she said.

Talking about whether she and Serena Williams got ready together or separately, the former World No. 1 said that they like to surprise each other.

"Actually we like to surprise each other and not see what the other one’s wearing till the carpet, so I can’t wait to see it," she said.

Venus Williams was last seen in action at the 2024 Miami Open, where she lost to Diana Shnaider.

