Venus Williams reacts to Novak Djokovic's latest social media post

Venus Williams is the latest member of the tennis fraternity to side with Novak Djokovic in his visa row. The American took to Instagram to congratulate the World No. 1 on his legal victory over the Australian Ministry of Home Affairs.

Judge Anthony Kelly ruled in favor of the Serb on Monday, saying that the Australian Government's cancelation of his visa was not valid due to a lack of procedural fairness.

Djokovic took to social media to share his thoughts on the decision, saying he was focused on winning the Australian Open despite all the distractions over the last few days. This was the first time the Serb has spoken about the issue since his arrival in Australia.

"Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen. I remain focused on that," Djokovic wrote.

The posts went viral, with fans and celebrities alike rushing to express their joy. Among the prominent athletes who wished the Serb good luck were Ivan Rakitic, Tom Brady, Miralem Pjanic and former World No. 1 Venus Williams.

Venus applauded his perseverance and expressed her desire to see the Serb win the 2022 Australian Open in a comment on his Instagram post.

"❤️🔥👏 win it all! 🙌," Venus commented on Instagram.

Novak Djokovic can play at the 2022 Australian Open pending Minister Alex Hawke's decision

Novak is just one decision away from playing at the 2022 Australian Open

Following his legal victory, the World No. 1 is one step closer to being allowed to play at the 2022 Australian Open. Currently, all that stands between the Serb and his first match at Melbourne Park is Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke.

The minister can cancel any visa using his personal powers and according to the latest reports, Alex Hawke was still considering his decision.

Assuming the 20-time Grand Slam champion is permitted to compete in the tournament, there is no doubt that he will be the clear favorite. The three-time defending champion has a 21-match unbeaten streak at the event and will look to extend that to 28 and win his 21st Grand Slam in the process.

