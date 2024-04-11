Venus Williams set to release her new book 'Strive' in September, announces the opening of preorder sale

Venus Williams has shared an exciting update on her new book 'Strive'. The book based on Health and Wellness, is set to release in September 2024.

Williams recently played at the 2024 Miami Open. The three-time Miami Open champion lost to Russia's Diana Shnaider in straight sets. She was the oldest player in the draw and was making a record-breaking 22nd appearance at the event.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion shared an update about her new book 'Strive' on X (formerly Twitter). The book is now available for pre-order and is set to release in September 2024.

The book focuses on eight principles that Williams has used to prepare herself physically, mentally and emotionally. These are -- Observe, Appreciate, Balance, Enrich, Soothe, Believe, Inspire and Strive.

This will be Williams' second book and her first in 14 years. In 2010, she wrote a book called 'Come to Win', which included a compilation of advice from her friends and mentors on how to achieve success.

Venus Williams, while speaking to People magazine, said she aims to help people achieve the lifestyle they want in life. She wants to share her tips and tricks that helped her achieve success.

Williams said:

“As an athlete, I know the perseverance and consistency it takes to accomplish your goals and get true results. With STRIVE, my goal is to share the tips and tricks that helped me in my own personal wellness and nutrition journey.”

She further explained how these tools have helped her feel confident, powerful and capable:

“These are the tools that kept me from burning out on a lifestyle that I wanted and believed in, a lifestyle that helped me feel confident, powerful and capable.”

'Strive' will be released on September 10th, 2024, days after the 2024 US Open wraps up.

"Holding my head up high no matter what happened" - Venus Williams reveals the proudest moment of her career

Venus Williams in action during the Miami Open 2024

Venus Williams is considered one of the best tennis players of all time. She has enjoyed great success in her illustrious career.

In 2022, the former World No. 1 interacted with fans and was asked about the proudest moment of her career. She said in response that despite not feeling her best during some matches, she always gave her all on the court.

She was quoted as saying:

"My proudest moment, I think, is not, in particular, like one match. My proudest moment would be just holding my head up high no matter what happened, no matter how you feel on court. There are a lot of days when I have walked out and have not felt amazing, but I gave my best and I held my head up high. At that moment, that's all I had, so that's what I gave."

Venus partnered with her younger sister Serena Williams for the doubles at the 2022 US Open. The pair suffered a first-round defeat to Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

