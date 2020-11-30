With the Alexander Zverev-Olga Sharypova domestic violence case not seeing any development, several tennis personalities have started raising their voice and calling for an investigation on the matter. Among them is the trio of Ben Rothenberg, Marion Bartoli and Noah Rubin, who believe the ATP are trying to put a lid on the issue instead of actively trying to resolve it.

As things stand right now, it is up to the ATP to address the domestic abuse allegations levelled by Olga Sharypova on her ex-boyfriend Alexander Zverev. But according to Ben Rothenberg, tennis as a sport is unable to deal appropriately with such cases because of the lack of coherence in its policies.

The New York Times journalist also reckons that an investigation is not a big ask given that ATP has had similar procedures for much smaller incidents in the past.

"I do think the ATP needs to do something," Rothenberg said. "As it stands now, it's unresolved and that's a problem for everyone involved. I think the ATP can follow the lead of other sports, (which) have learned the hard way from other sports. Tennis could have gotten ahead of this issue before it got close to home. I think they need to institute some sort of policy, personal code of conduct for players. Right now it's too vague. I do think that tennis (ATP) who has held investigations for much minor things can do an actual investigation."

Alexander Zverev and Olga Sharypova

Marion Bartoli agreed with Rothenberg, and urged the ATP to take an initiative in the Alexander Zverev-Olga Sharypova case. Bartoli believes the governing body is trying to sweep everything under the rug, which for her is the wrong way to deal with an incident of such gravitas.

Like Rothenberg, the former Wimbledon champion also called for a thorough investigation in order to understand the points of view of both Alexander Zverev and Olga Sharypova. Bartoli in fact went a step further and advocated strict sanctions against Zverev if he is found to be guilty.

"It's very disturbing actually that ATP hasn't reacted yet," Bartoli said. "I just feel they are standing by whatever PR is sending a quote and to put that (the incident) under the carpet. It's not okay to act like that and no matter what had been happening. We can't judge that because we have two different versions of the subject that has been going on for a year."

"I think the investigation has to go through and see what the outcome is," Bartoli continued. "ATP has to stand up and say we can't leave that subject without having our proper investigation. In case the action is what really happened and then for Alexander Zverev to have some sanction. If things happened the way she describes them then some serious action needs to be taken against Alexander Zverev. You can't just leave it like this.”

Noah Rubin joins Rothenberg and Bartoli in calling for an investigation in the Alexander Zverev - Olga Sharypova case

Noah Rubin

World No. 249 Noah Rubin added to the words of Rothenberg and Bartoli, and commented that the lack of action so far is ‘scary’. The American then revealed how some fans have expressed their dismay regarding ATP’s inactivity on the contentious issue.

"I've spoken to tennis fans who say this is not OK, you can't have people just smiling, acting like nothing's happening, when something of this severity is happening in our sport," Rubin said. "Whatever actually took place, that's up to us to find out, but it's scary for us to act like this is the status quo and let's just move on."