"Vibes & insider energy": Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian endorses Tiger Woods, Sebastian Korda's sister Nelly's golf "banter", asks for more

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian appreciated the recent interaction between golf legend Tiger Woods and Sebastian Korda's sister Nelly Korda. A golf enthusiast, Ohanian encouraged content that included a healthy "banter" between players across sports.

A golf equipment company shared a clip of Tiger Woods with Nelly Korda practicing on a golf course. The 82 all-time PGA Tour champion was seen asking Korda in the clip how she planned to make use of the wind. The 25-year-old replied that she would probably lean back and get the ball higher.

Tiger Woods continued the back-and-forth asking Korda whether she would move the ball up in the stance or if the tee height changed. At the end of the clip, Korda makes a shot that gets the approval of the golf legend.

Alexis Ohanian took to X to re-share the clip and opined that more of such sports content needed to be such productive interactions between sportspeople.

"More sports content needs to be casual banter like this between superstars, talking shop, just vibes and insider energy," Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wrote on X.

A rising star in golf, Nelly Korda has win 14-times in the LPGA Tour and holds the top spot in Women's World Golf Rankings. She recently competed in the Mizuho Americas Open.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian delighted by father-daughter dance of rap icon Eminem at daughter Hailie's wedding

Serena Williams(left) and Alexis Ohanian(right) attend the 2023 Leauges Cup

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian congratulated rap icon Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott on her wedding to Evan McClintock.

The duo reportedly began dating in 2016 and got engaged in February last year. They recently tied the knot and shared their wedding pictures via social media.

Hailie Jade Scott took to Instagram to pen a hearfelt note accompanying the pictures from her special day.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."

Ohanian shared his sentiments via X by reposting a short clip of the traditional father-daughter dance of Eminen and his daughter.

"Boy do I feel old. Beautiful to see, though. WTG Em."

In the clip, the American rapper looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo with black sunglasses. The bride appeared radiant in white off-shoulder wedding dress with a ruffled train.

