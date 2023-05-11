While refusing to shed more light on the events that transpired after the women's doubles final in Madrid on Sunday, May 7, Victoria Azarenka revealed that "some decisions" were in the offing with regard to both the winners and runners-up being denied the opportunity to make speeches after the match.

Over the course of a chat with the Tennis Channel in Rome, Azarenka also stated that the players found out immediately after the match that there were no speeches scheduled courtesy of a "communications guy," whom she refused to blame for the fiasco.

In an effort to strike a positive note, despite the unfortunate occurence wherin the men were allowed speeches unlike the women players, the former World No. 1 hoped that a "bad situation" could eventually turn into a good one in future.

"I wouldn't shed too much light on what happened until some decisions are made but I will tell you one thing. We found out on the court right away after the match that there were going to be no speeches," Azarenka stated.

"One of the communications guys, he felt so bad. I feel so bad for him. I felt like he was going to cry. I dont want to blame him because I know it's not his fault but it was super awkward. It was a big big mistake, but a bad situation can turn into a good one hopefully," she added.

Victoria Azarenka, who partnered Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in Madrid, defeated the all-American pair of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff in the summit round of the women's doubles event.

The Belarusian also broke the news that she would partner Haddad Maia at the upcoming French Open as well.

"We are going to play here (in Rome) and we are going to play the French Open as well," the 33-year-old said.

"I say hi to Leo" - Victoria Azarenka after being unable to greet son after Madrid Open final

Azarenka in action at the Italian Open in Rome

Victoria Azarenka, who had earlier disclosed that it was hard to explain to her son Leo why she couldn't say hi to him after the trophy ceremony in Madrid, did so during the interview witth Tennis Channel.

"I was just speaking to Leo in FaceTime and he asked me if I said hello to him on TV. So, I told him, I didn't really say it today, how about I say it next time. So, I asked him, 'can I say ciao Leo?' He goes, 'why would you say ciao?' I said because we are in Italy. He said no. So, I say (now), hi Leo," the two-time Australian Open champion explained.

Victoria Azarenka began her Italian Open campaign in style with a second-round win over Sloane Stephens in straight sets. She also declared that Leo, who would join her soon, is a keen athlete with an affinity for hockey and football.

"Right after his graduation, he is coming. He trains at 6 in the morning. He is all into hockey and soccer," said Victoria Azarenka with an understandable sense of pride.

Following her win over Stephens, Azarenka will lock horns with Madison Keys in the Round of 32 in Rome.

