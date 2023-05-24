Victoria Azarenka represents PSG and Kylian Mbappe during French Open training

Victoria Azarenka was spotted wearing a Kylian Mbappe jersey during one of her practice sessions ahead of the 2023 French Open. The tennis star donned Mbappe's iconic Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) No. 7 jersey.

Azarenka has been a devoted football enthusiast for numerous years, keeping up with major football events that take place across the globe. She has also previously conveyed her admiration for Mbappe.

The official page of the French Open shared a photo of Victoria Azarenka practicing on the clay courts at Roland Garros wearing a Mbappe jersey.

On Tuesday, May 23, the Belarusian also shared the same image on her social media, accompanied by a red and blue heart, the colors of Paris Saint-Germain.

"💙 ❤️," Azarenka tweeted.

Previously, Victoria Azarenka was spotted sporting the jersey of the Parisian giants while entering the court before her matches at the Australian Open. She even wore the same jersey during her practice session at Indian Wells.

Azarenka shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account, featuring herself donning a Mbappe shirt.

"You really should mind your business" - Victoria Azarenka on players being constantly quizzed about their retirement

Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Victoria Azarenka recently expressed her dissatisfaction with the constant questioning of players' retirement plans by the media. The 33-year-old believes that it is a waste of time and the fixation on the topic takes away from the game's main focus.

"I feel like when there are players who are older, like me, older in tennis, not older in life, I'm very young still, I see a lot of people keep asking about retirement. Once they retire, it's like, We miss them," Azarenka said.

"It's like let's not waste this time before everybody retires to talk about retirement. People will let you guys know when it's time, and that's kind of it," she added.

Azarenka called it a futile exercise and emphasized that if any player is contemplating retirement, they will undoubtedly make it public. She further urged people to "mind their own business," as when a player is prepared to retire, they will do so on their own terms.

"But I see that coming up all the time, those comments. Oh, the age. You know, mind your business in a way. Like you really should mind your business," Victoria Azarenka said.

"When it's ready, everybody's going to announce it one way or the other, and there's going to be a parade for some, maybe some not," she added. "Maybe some just say bye and you never see them again. Whatever choice it is, just leave it up to people. That's my opinion."

Poll : 0 votes