Victoria Azarenka's ex-boyfriend Redfoo enters tennis pro life at the age of 49, records 43 minute-loss in 1st match

American singer Stefan Gordy, who shared a highly-publicized relationship with former WTA No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, played his first ITF main draw match at the W15 Sharm ElSheikh Tournament in Egypt. The 49-year-old California native, better known by his stage name "Redfoo," lost to Norway's Leyton Rivera 1-6, 0-6 in 43 minutes.

After losing the match, the singer-songwriter took to social media to share a video of what he described as his "best point" from the match.

"I lost the match but this was my best point. Good match and good luck," Gordy captioned the video.

Redfoo, who grew up playing tennis and was ranked as a junior, has made numerous appearances at big tennis tournaments over the years. Notably, he was a permanent fixture in Victoria Azarenka's box when the duo dated from late 2012 to early 2014.

During an interview at last year's Australian Open, Gordy admitted that he's come to love playing the sport more than watching it.

"You grow up being a fan watching it (tennis) on tv," the American performer said in an interview broadcast at the Australian Open. "And then now, I think I enjoy playing more." (02:00-02:30)

He also admitted that he had been training and was looking to get wild cards for tournaments.

Notably, Gordy is one-half of the American electronic dance duo "LMFAO," which shot to prominence in the mid-2010s with massive hits such as "Party Rock Anthem" and "S#&y and I Know It." However, the duo, which includes Sky Blu, has been on a hiatus since 2012.

Why did Redfoo and Victoria Azarenka break up?

Redfoo and Victoria Azarenka at the MTV European Awards - Source: Getty

Stefan Gordy has said that he and 2-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka broke up as they were unable to balance their careers with the relationship. According to the singer, their busy schedules contributed to the split.

"We both had strong careers and we both want to support each other. It was tough," he said on the split (via Tennis Now). "I want to cryogenically freeze the love, put it in a lab, and come back to it when everything is organized and I can appoint another captain of the ship."

Victoria Azarenka admitted that the split had left her heartbroken. She said in a 2015 interview (via The New York Times):

"I did get my heart broken; I really did. I’m over it, but it was broken. And I’m not afraid to admit that it was, but it’s life."

The 35-year-old has not played since the recent Australian Open, where she faced a shocking first-round loss against Italian Lucia Bronzetti.

