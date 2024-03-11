Victoria Azarenka's ex-boyfriend Redfoo was recently seen playing tennis with tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann, days after being captured in Peyton Stearns' player box during Stearns' match against Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Indian Wells Open.

Stuhlmann is often touted as the World's No. 1 tennis influencer. She is also a USPTA-certified professional tennis coach and has played tennis at the collegiate level. Currently, she creates content on Instagram, and TikTok while also hosting a podcast named Overserved.

Stuhlmann recently posted a picture with Azarenka's ex-partner Redfoo after a tennis session along with the caption:

"Morning hit with @redfoo,"

Source- Rachel Stuhlmann's Instagram handle

This comes a day after Redfoo was seen in Peyton Stearns' player box. The singer was seen attending the American's match seated in her player box against World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. Stearns lost to Sabalenka 7-6(2), 2-6, 6-7(6). She had four match points but was unable to take her chances.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Azarenka dated Redfoo from 2012 to 2014. Their breakup left the former World No. 1 heartbroken, through her admission. She revealed in an interview with The New York Times in 2015 that the breakup left her heart broken, but she eventually got over it.

"I did get my heart broken; I really did. I’m over it, but it was broken. And I’m not afraid to admit that it was, but it’s life," Victoria Azarenka said in her interview with The New York Times.

Victoria Azarenka: "After I had Leo, my priorities shifted"

Victoria Azarenka with her son Leo pictured at the 2022 Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka gave birth to her son Leo in 2016. After her match at the 2024 Doha Open against Wang Xinyu, Azarenka talked about how her priorities had shifted after she had Leo.

“When I was young, all I wanted was to win a Grand Slam & be #1, & I’ve achieved it. I wanted to continue and repeat that feeling. After I had Leo, my priorities shifted a bit," Victoria Azarenka said in her on-court interview.

The Belarusian said that she had to find a way to balance being a mom and a tennis player.

I had to find a way to balance myself a bit, where I don’t feel guilty for missing out on some of the time with him and dedicate myself to the craft," Azarenka said.

Azarenka added that she is proud that her son gets to see her play.

"It’s the best example by showing it. I’m pretty proud he can be around while I’m still playing & he sees what I do. It’s an incredible bonding moment for us,” she added.

Expand Tweet