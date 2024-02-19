"We're tennis players, of course we have a pre-match hype song" - Coco Gauff, Victoria Azarenka & others participate in viral social media trend

Coco Gauff, Victoria Azarenka, Qinwen Zheng, and several other tennis players recently took part in the viral social media trend, 'of course.'

Several WTA players like Gauff, Azarenka, Zheng, Caroline Dolehide, Storm Hunter, Emma Navarro, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Giuliana Olmos are currently in Dubai to compete in the Dubai Tennis Championships which will be played at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre.

Before the commencement of the tournament, these players joined in on a popular social media trend 'of course.' The trend allowed them to humorously address stereotypes associated with their profession or identity, as well as satirize common perceptions about themselves.

"We're tennis players, of course we have a pre match hype song," Gauff said.

"We're tennis players, of course we don’t know when we play until the night before," Olmos stated.

"We're tennis players, of course we say sorry after a net cord but we aren’t that sorry..." Navarro commented.

"We're tennis players, of course we’re gonna play UNO during many of our rain delays and before our matches," Azarenka said.

"We're tennis players, of course we compete with our coach in everything," Dolehide said.

"We're tennis players, of course we have crazy tan line," Pavlyuchenkova stated.

"We're tennis players, of course we have a match day routine," Hunter commented.

"We're tennis players, of course we have those crazy thoughts during the match and during the practice that you guys will never know..." Zheng said.

The WTA took to social media to share the hilarious video.

"all truths, no lie 😜 ," the WTA captioned their Instagram post.

Coco Gauff: "It's important that I continue to just speak up and be a voice for the voiceless"

Coco Gauff at the 2023 WTA Finals

As a Black person in America, Coco Gauff is acutely aware of the challenges and injustices that minorities encounter globally. Earlier this month, during a press conference, she spoke about the significance of advocating for important causes.

Gauff said she prioritizes personal issues and being a good person above her tennis career, ranking God, family, friends, and community as her top priorities.

"I think for me it's always important to speak up if there is issues that I care about. For me, being a tennis player, it's second, third, fourth, fifth to who I am as a person. I always try to keep, you know, God first, family and friends, tennis, and community -- you know, friends, family, and community before tennis. So, yeah, I think it's important that I continue to just speak up and be a voice for the voiceless," Coco Gauff said.

Coco Gauff revealed that she feels a personal connection to playing in places with minority populations because she can empathize with the challenges people from diverse backgrounds encounter due to their race or background.

"I definitely feel when I play in places where there are more minorities, it does feel truthfully like a connection, and we all have different struggles in the world, depending on our race or background," Coco Gauff said.

Coco Gauff also stated that she can relate to individuals from minority backgrounds due to the shared experience of being "perceived differently."

"Hopefully it is something we can connect on, being different or being perceived different than how we actually are. So I do, you know, feel a connection a little bit here or just anyplace where I play where, you know, it's more minorities. I feel like I feel that in the crowd here and I feel like when I'm walking around the site here, I feel like people connect with me on that," she added.