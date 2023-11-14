Victoria Azarenka and son Leo cheer for Montreal Canadiens in NHL clash vs. Vancouver Canucks

Victoria Azarenka and her son Leo recently had a fun night out in Montreal, where they watched the Montreal Canadiens take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Bell Centre on Monday, November 13.

Azarenka and Leo were treated to an exciting game of hockey, as the Canucks defeated the Canadiens 5-2. The Canucks scored three goals in the first period and never looked back, as they improved their record to 11-3-1, while the Canadiens dropped to 7-6-2. This was a comeback win for Canucks, who lost to Toronto Maple Leafs in their last encounter, 5-2.

Azarenka, currently ranked No. 22, shared a story on her Instagram account on Monday, November 13, cheering for the team.

Azarenka and her son Leo previously attended the NHL's All-Star Weekend in Florida earlier this year. The 34-year-old shared pictures of herself alongside Leo, who wore a Montreal Canadiens jersey.

A look at Victoria Azarenka's performance in the 2023 season

Victoria Azarenka had a decent season in 2023. The Belarusian has shown flashes of brilliance but has also struggled with inconsistency and injuries.

Azarenka started the year on a high note, reaching the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International 1, where she lost to the Czech qualifier Linda Noskova in three sets, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-7(6). She then reached the semifinals of the Australian Open for the first time since 2013.

The 34-year-old defeated top players like Sofia Kenin, Madison Keys, and Jessica Pegula en route to the last four, where she lost to Elena Rybakina in straight sets, 6-7(4), 3-6.

However, following her impressive run in Melbourne, Azarenka failed to maintain her momentum in the upcoming hard-court and clay-court tournaments. She suffered early exits at the WTA 1000 events in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, and Rome, as well as a first-round exit in the French Open, losing to Bianca Andreescu in three sets.

The grass-court season didn't yield much success for the Belarusian, who reached the fourth round at the Wimbledon Championships, before falling to wildcard Elina Svitolina in tight three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 6-7(9).

Azarenka bounced back in the hard-court season, where she reached the third quarterfinals of the year at the WTA 1000 tournament in Guadalajara. She defeated Robin Montgomery, Dayana Yastremska, and Veronika Kudermetova, before falling to Caroline Garcia in straight sets, 3-6, 4-6.

Victoria Azarenka ended the year with a first-round exit at the 2023 Hong Kong Open, where she was forced to retire due to injury.