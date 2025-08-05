  • home icon
"Wannabe Rafael Nadal";"He thinks he is Roger Federer" - Fans amused by Novak Djokovic's all-black outfit for US Open 2025

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Published Aug 05, 2025 19:40 GMT
(L-R) Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal | Getty
Fans were amused by Novak Djokovic’s all-black outfit at the US Open, with many comparing it to similar attire previously worn by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The Serb, on the last leg of his career, has withdrawn from multiple events leading up to the New York Major.

At the 2025 US Open, Djokovic will be playing at Flushing Meadows for the 19th time in his career. Recently, his new all-black kit for the event was released. A post about it was shared on X, and fans couldn't help but compare it with his former on-court rivals, Federer and Nadal.

The duo has previously worn a similar outfit in New York. Sharing an image of the Swiss maestro wearing the outfit, one fan wrote:

"He thinks he's him"

Another fan shared Nadal's image and wrote:

"Wannabe Nadal"
"The desperation to be Federer 😆😆😆😆😆" a third fan wrote.

One fan shared an image of Maria Sharapova in her iconic black kit at the US Open and wrote:

"Maria wore it better than Federer btw so he’s copying her"
Several more fans mentioned Federer.

"Bro wants to be Roger Federer 😴" one fan wrote.
"Federer living rent free in his head," another fan commented.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic's records at the US Open

Novak Djokovic at the US Open 2024 - Source: Getty
Roger Federer appeared at the US Open 19 times, reaching the final eight times and winning five titles, including an Open Era record of five straight (2004-08). His US Open finals record stands at 5‑3. He finished his career with 20 Grand Slam singles titles and 31 major finals overall.

Rafael Nadal played the US Open 16 times, reaching the final five times and winning four titles. Overall, he claimed 22 Grand Slam titles, including 14 French Open crowns, and contested 30 major finals.

Novak Djokovic has made a record 10 US Open finals in 18 appearances, winning four of them. At the Grand Slam level, he’s played 36 finals, winning 24 titles and finishing runner‑up 13 times.

Djokovic, currently world No. 6, is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title. His last event was Wimbledon 2025, where he lost in the semi‑finals to Jannik Sinner and has since skipped both the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Masters, choosing to potentially arrive in New York without any match play on hard courts.

At 38, the Serb appears to be prioritizing health and enjoyment off court, focusing only on Grand Slams. He’s often spoken about scaling back and relishing life beyond the tour.

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

