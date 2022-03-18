"Was Serena told she'd be banned unless she denounced Clinton, Bush or Obama?" - Tennis fans jump to Daniil Medvedev's defense over potential Wimbledon ban

To say Daniil Medvedev has had a horrible week would be an understatement. First, the Russian surrendered the World No. 1 position to Novak Djokovic after his third-round exit at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. Just days later, reports emerged that the reigning US Open champion could be prevented from playing at Wimbledon unless he publicly denounces his country's president Vladimir Putin.

The reports come in the wake of Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine, a move Medvedev has already publicly criticized. Major tennis bodies have also banned Russian athletes from representing their country at events, forcing them to play under neutral colors.

José Morgado @josemorgado



Gael Monfils beats a world number 1 just for the 2nd time in his career (1st since 2009), defeating Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the last 16 in Indian Wells vs. Alcaraz.



Djokovic will return to the top of the rankings next Monday, 3 weeks after leaving the spot. Wow.Gael Monfils beats a world number 1 just for the 2nd time in his career (1st since 2009), defeating Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the last 16 in Indian Wells vs. Alcaraz.Djokovic will return to the top of the rankings next Monday, 3 weeks after leaving the spot. https://t.co/fV1dxLi5h6

Despite that, the UK's Sports Minister said Russian athletes might have to give assurances that they did not support Putin in order to be allowed entry into SW19. Understandably, the move has received a lot of flak on social media.

Many users took to Twitter to point out the hypocrisy of banning only Russian tennis players when athletes from other countries were not subjected to the same treatment for their governments' acts of aggression. The comments were mainly aimed at American and British athletes, who represent two countries that have been involved in several acts of war over the years.

"Was Serena Williams told she'd be banned unless she denounced Bill Clinton for bombing Serbia, or George W. Bush for invading Iraq/Afghanistan or Barack Obama for destroying Libya/Yemen? Did Andy Murray denounce Tony Blair? This is racism against Russians!" one user wrote. "Stand up people, don't be sheep!"

Ivan V🇺🇸 @IvanVikktor



Did I miss that? Tim’s Takes @TakesFromTim Wimbledon officials want Russian players to disavow Putin in order to play in their grand slam.



Will they demand the same for Chinese players to disavow Xi if (when) China invades Taiwan? Wimbledon officials want Russian players to disavow Putin in order to play in their grand slam. Will they demand the same for Chinese players to disavow Xi if (when) China invades Taiwan? I don’t remember @Wimbledon officials forcing @serenawilliams to disavow GWB for illegally invading multiple countries.Did I miss that? twitter.com/TakesFromTim/s… I don’t remember @Wimbledon officials forcing @serenawilliams to disavow GWB for illegally invading multiple countries. Did I miss that? twitter.com/TakesFromTim/s…

"I don't remember Andy Murray being asked to denounce his PM and "queen" when they invaded Iraq? If this actually happens, this is Wimbledon being racist," another user wrote. "They don't seem to understand that sports unites and politics divides."

Nostra @Nostrasmartass



Oh that’s right, they couldn’t they helped the US lie us into that war.



Imagine #Wimbledon threatening to ban Serena Williams if she didn't denounce George W Bush for the illegal invasion of #Iraq in 2003.

Oh that's right, they couldn't they helped the US lie us into that war.

1,000,000 dead kids later & they want to play righteous - NO SHAME!

Sadanand Dhume @dhume

Times Sport @TimesSport Daniil Medvedev, the world No 1 tennis player, could face a ban from Wimbledon unless he provides public assurances that he is not a supporter of President Putin

This makes the UK look petty and unsure of its own principles. Individuals are not responsible for the actions of their government. What next? Will Chinese players only be allowed to compete if they first condemn Xi Jinping's mistreatment of the Uighurs?

Most fans were worried about the repercussions it would have for the 26-year-old and his family's safety back home if he did indeed decide to publicly criticize his president.

"Daniil Medvedev may have to denounce Putin to compete at Wimbledon. And if he and his family go missing after he does so, then what? This is ridiculous," one fan tweeted.

Pamela Hensley @PamelaHensley22 Daniil Medvedev may have to denounce Putin to compete at Wimbledon. And if he and his family go missing after he does so, then what? This is ridiculous. Daniil Medvedev may have to denounce Putin to compete at Wimbledon. And if he and his family go missing after he does so, then what? This is ridiculous.

We Talkin' 'Bout Practice @thepractice_pod



Pat themselves on the back as they walk out of the boardroom.

#Medvedev #BREAKING



ESPN @espn Defending US Open champion Daniil Medvedev may have to provide assurances that he does not support Russian President Vladimir Putin if he is to compete at Wimbledon, British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said.

Wimbledon: "Yeah, let's make this guy assure us he doesn't support the president of his country, which will put him and his family in danger. Job well done chaps."

Pat themselves on the back as they walk out of the boardroom.

#Medvedev #BREAKING

"Firstly, if [Daniil Medvedev] disavows Putin, it’s only a meaningful or powerful statement if he does so of his own volition. Secondly, forcing athletes to take political stances that could be dangerous for them and their families is wrong," another person tweeted. "I think it’s great when athletes speak out, but not like this."

Sarah McLaughlin @sarahemclaugh

Times Sport @TimesSport Daniil Medvedev, the world No 1 tennis player, could face a ban from Wimbledon unless he provides public assurances that he is not a supporter of President Putin

1) If he disavows Putin, it's only a meaningful or powerful statement if he does so of his own volition. 2) Forcing athletes to take political stances that could be dangerous for them and their families is wrong. I think it's great when athletes speak out, but not like this.

le Seif @Seif_Dawood22

Times Sport @TimesSport Daniil Medvedev, the world No 1 tennis player, could face a ban from Wimbledon unless he provides public assurances that he is not a supporter of President Putin

Imagine forcing the guy to disown his own country and president making it almost impossible for him to go back to his family. If it were like this for everyone Serena and Venus wouldn't have had their careers at all.

Another point that was brought up by users was that it did not make any sense to ban players in a sport like tennis where no athlete is representing their country. While most agreed that it was more sensible to ban Russians from competitions like the Olympics, they could not wrap their heads around the same practice being extended to tennis.

"This is absurd in my opinion. In an individual competition where you play for yourself, an athlete should not be held accountable for the actions of his/her government. That’s not appropriate," one user posted. "Banning Daniil Medvedev from Wimbledon won’t do anything, except gain a few political points."

Vansh @vanshv2k

Times Sport @TimesSport Daniil Medvedev, the world No 1 tennis player, could face a ban from Wimbledon unless he provides public assurances that he is not a supporter of President Putin

This is absurd in my opinion. In an individual competition where you play for yourself, an athlete should not be held accountable for the actions of his/her government. That's not appropriate. Banning Medvedev from Wimbledon won't do anything, except gain a few political points.

Alex Berezow @AlexBerezow

Times Sport @TimesSport Daniil Medvedev, the world No 1 tennis player, could face a ban from Wimbledon unless he provides public assurances that he is not a supporter of President Putin

This makes me uncomfortable. This is NOT like the World Cup ban on Russia (which I wholeheartedly support). In soccer, you are explicitly playing for Team Russia. That's not true in tennis. Medvedev is playing for himself. He just happens to be Russian.

"I don't mind banning Russia from the Olympics or major team sports where the theme is 'playing for your country' but asking *individuals* to risk imprisonment or worse so they can play individual sports seems a bit much," another user posted.

Emmett Macfarlane 🇺🇦 @EmmMacfarlane

Times Sport @TimesSport Daniil Medvedev, the world No 1 tennis player, could face a ban from Wimbledon unless he provides public assurances that he is not a supporter of President Putin

I don't mind banning Russia from the Olympics or major team sports where the theme is 'playing for your country' but asking *individuals* to risk imprisonment or worse so they can play individual sports seems a bit much.

Nikola @medvedevdancing i don't like how ukranians are proudly posting about Medvedev possibly being banned from Wimbledon. what did Medvedev do to you? i don't like how ukranians are proudly posting about Medvedev possibly being banned from Wimbledon. what did Medvedev do to you?

Daniil Medvedev can reclaim the World No. 1 spot at the Miami Masters

Daniil Medvedev can become the World No. 1 again by reaching the semifinals at Miami

With Novak Djokovic not playing the Miami Masters, Daniil Medvedev can reclaim the top spot if he reaches the semifinals of the tournament.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Next week, Novak Djokovic will be back as ATP World No.1.



Daniil Medvedev can get the top spot back before the clay if he reaches the semi-finals in Miami, where conditions suit him better than in Indian Wells. Next week, Novak Djokovic will be back as ATP World No.1. Daniil Medvedev can get the top spot back before the clay if he reaches the semi-finals in Miami, where conditions suit him better than in Indian Wells.

Miami has not been a happy hunting ground for the Russian in the past, as his best result in the event has been a run to the quarterfinals in 2021.

With the clay season set to kick off shortly, the Miami Masters represents his best chance of regaining the No. 1 position from Djokovic.

