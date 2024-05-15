WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka accidentally swears during live interview, hilariously asks for the clip to be censored

Aryna Sabalenka accidentally swore during a live interview after her 2024 Italian Open quarterfinal win against Jelena Ostapenko. The Belarusian regretted it instantly and hilariously asked for it to be cut out.

Sabalenka is continuing her hot run of form as she advanced to the semifinals in Rome after reaching the final at the Madrid Open and losing to Iga Swiatek in a marathon match.

In the Italian capital, Sabalenka had a shaky start as she dropped her first set of the tournament but won the next two to triumph over Katie Volynets in the second round. She got the better of Dayan Yastremska in the third round and followed it up with a win over Elina Svitolina in the fourth.

On May 15, Sabalenka convincingly defeated Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4 to advance into the semifinals.

After the quarterfinal, Sabalenka sat down for an interview with Prakash Amritraj for the Tennis Channel. During the live interview, Sabalenka accidentally used a swear word.

Sabalenka started posting videos about a day in her life and Amritraj asked her how that became a thing. While explaining she would like to continue it until people ask her to stop, she said:

“As soon as people start saying stop it we’re tired of this bulls***... Again, it's beep"

Amritraj revealed that Sabalenka promised that she would drop no F-bombs.

“It’s just something in my blood I guess, cursing. Just something in my blood... Cut it please,” Sabalenka responded.

Watch the video of the interaction below:

Aryna Sabalenka dropped an F-bomb while talking about food she has been eating in Italy

Aryna Sabalenka at the Italian Open.

Following her win over Dayan Yastremska in the third round, Aryna Sabalenka was interviewed by Prakash Amritraj of the Tennis Channel.

Amritraj asked Sabalenka what the dish of her choice had been this past week.

“So far, pasta. I could eat pizza, I would eat pizza everyday but I mean I need something a little bit healthier you know so I go for Pizza ohh pasta, ******,” Sabalenka said.

The Belarusian had talked about having pizza in Italy to wash away her remorse after the Madrid final. She admitted that food gets her excited.

“I was holding myself so good and I screw up at the end... I get so excited when I talk about food,” she added.

Aryna Sabalenka is set to take on Danielle Collins on May 17. In the other semifinal, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face World No. 3 Coco Gauff.