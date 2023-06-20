Ben Shelton was recently involved in controversy at the 2023 Queen’s Club Championship after the chair umpire granted him a debatable point in his match against J.J. Wolf.

Shelton contested his first-ever ATP match on grass on Monday, June 19. The American took on compatriot and lucky loser J. J. Wolf in the opening round of the ATP 500 Queen’s Club Championships in London. After over two hours of play, the 20-year-old emerged victorious on the back of two successful tiebreaks 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2).

The match, however, wasn’t a plain sailing affair for the Americans and had its fair share of drama. Moments before the match concluded in his favor, Shelton struck an irregular volley at 3-0 in the second set tiebreak, which was immediately challenged by his opponent.

Wolf was of the opinion that Shelton took a second intentional swing while hitting his volley and thus failed to hit the ball in one continuous motion. Shelton, however, argued that he struck the ball just once.

“One motion. One swing. It was one swing,” the 20-year-old said to the chair umpire.

The chair umpire agreed with the 20-year-old and granted him the point.

“It’s my judgement call and he went like that (one motion),” the umpire said to J. J. Wolf. “4-0 Shelton.”

Wolf was displeased with the controversial decision and made his annoyance known with a less-than-friendly handshake at the net after Ben Shelton closed out the match moments later.

"I'd never even stepped on one before" – Ben Shelton on his maiden campaign on grass in 2023

Shelton at the Queen's Club Championships

Ben Shelton turned pro late last year, and has quickly become one the next-gen players to watch out for this season.

The American commenced his 2023 campaign Down Under, in what was his first-ever trip abroad. The 20-year-old had heads turning at the Australian Open, stunning the world by making the quarterfinals on his tournament debut.

Shelton did not reach a similar high during the claycourt season, which was his first time ever on the surface. In hopes of better luck, however, the American stated that he is excited to take part in his first grass court season, starting with the Queen’s Club Championships.

“My first season out here, being able to play Queen’s and Mallorca and Wimbledon, I’m really excited,” Shelton said in conversation with TennisTV.

He also revealed that he hadn’t stepped on the surface before last week.

“Tuesday! Last Tuesday was actually my first time ever hitting on a grass court. Any type of play – I’d never even stepped on one before. So, that was my first day on a grasscourt,” he said.

The Australian Open quarterfinalist shared his views on the surface after making his grass court debut.

“It was really cool! A lot softer than any court that I’ve been on before. But you know, there’s a lot of history and tradition in grasscourt tennis. So, it’s really cool to be a part of that,” he added.

Ben Shelton will clash against fellow next-gen player Lorenzo Musetti in the second round of the Queen’s Club Championhips.

