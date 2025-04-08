WATCH: Bizarre scenes as Daniil Medvedev makes unusual request after Monte-Carlo Masters win

Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the second round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. Notably, the Russian made an unusual request to the chair umpire after sealing his hard-fought victory.

Medvedev, seeking his first title since the 2023 Italian Open, entered the Monte-Carlo Masters as the ninth seed. The Russian squared off against compatriot Karen Khachanov in the first round of the ATP Masters 1000 event. Following a two-hour and 51-minute battle, the World No. 11 claimed a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 victory to reach the second round.

Although Daniil Medvedev came away with the win, he appeared to be struggling with his movement during the match. The 29-year-old even received a time violation warning after he was spotted limping late during the third set.

In an unusual move, Medvedev did not leave the court after his victory and instead requested the chair umpire to call for the physio. The Russian appeared to be in pain as he received treatment for cramps on his left thigh.

Daniil Medvedev is aiming to produce a stronger campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters after crashing out of the tournament in the third round last year. Having fallen out of the top 10 amid his subpar 2025 season, the Russian will also look to make a deep run in order to climb back up the rankings.

Daniil Medvedev to lock horns with Alexandre Muller in Monte-Carlo Masters 2R

In Picture: Daniil Medvedev - Source: Getty

Despite securing a stellar victory in his tournament opener, Daniil Medvedev humorously made it clear that clay was still not his preferred surface in his on-court interview.

"It’s the first match on clay. Not my favorite surface," he said.

Nevertheless, The World No. 11 will hope to have recovered from his cramps in time for his upcoming match against Alexandre Muller. The Frenchman defeated Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The pair have only locked horns in one previous tour-level encounter, with Medvedev claiming a 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-4, 7-5 victory in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

If Medvedev triumphs over Carabelli, he will likely face Alex de Minaur in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, followed by a potential quarterfinal clash against Novak Djokovic. Top seed Alexander Zverev and defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas loom as the Russian's potential semifinal opponents.

