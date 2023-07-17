Watch: Carlos Alcaraz almost drops Wimbledon trophy during live interview

Carlos Alcaraz almost dropped his Wimbledon trophy during a live interview session, just hours after lifting his maiden title at Centre Court.

The Spaniard defeated Novak Djokovic for the first time in six years at Wimbledon to win his second Grand Slam singles title at SW19. The 20-year-old was seeded No. 1 but almost everyone predicted the Serb to continue his impressive Wimbledon record and equal Roger Federer's record of winning the most Wimbledon titles (8).

Carlos Alcaraz had a shaky start as Djokovic breezed past the World No.1 in the first set to kick off the final in his style. However, little did the Serb know that the 2022 US Open winner was yet to unleash his true potential to eventually upset the 23-time Grand Slam winner in a five-set thriller.

Enroute his jaw-dropping 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory over the four-time defending champion, Alcaraz also beat Djokovic for the first time in a tie-breaker at a Major since this year's Australian Open.

Following his Wimbledon triumph, Carlos Alcaraz was a guest at the CNN interview and was asked to show the trophy to the audience, which was beside him. The Spaniard obliged but it didn't go as planned as the trophy almost slipped out of his hands.

Thankfully, it didn't cause much harm as the tennis pro and the news anchors took the moment lightheartedly and shared a laugh.

Watch the clip here:

The two-time Grand Slam winner later reacted to the post and laughed about it too.

"I still consider Novak Djokovic the best" - Carlos Alcaraz after defeating the Serb in Wimbledon final

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Beating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon isn't an achievement everyone can flaunt. Carlos Alcaraz's victory over the Serb at the Centre Court was the first in 10 years. The win also helped the Spaniard to retain his World No. 1 rank while the tennis great remained at No. 2.

Speaking to the media after the final, Alcaraz asserted that the Serbian great was still the best. He also hoped to play against the legend more in the coming years.

"I still consider Novak the best honestly," he said. "I have to beat him more than once or twice in big games. I have Novak on my eyes, I really want to play more times against him. As I have said, if you want to be the best, you want to beat the best."

Carlos Alcaraz is also the first Spaniard since Rafael Nadal to win the Wimbledon title. The Spanish wizard won two Wimbledon titles, in 2008 and in 2010. Currently, he is recovering from his injury and hasn't played since his early Australian Open exit.

