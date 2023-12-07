Watch: Carlos Alcaraz, Dominic Thiem hilariously plead guilty to 'ignoring phone call from coach', Leylah Fernandez comes clean in ‘Never Have I Ever’

Carlos Alcaraz and Dominic Thiem have admitted to intentionally ignoring phone calls from their respective coaches during a game of 'Never Have I Ever.' The duo were joined by Leylah Fernandez, Karolina Pliskova, Cameron Norrie, and Oscar Otte.

Alcaraz is being coached by 2003 French Open winner Juan Carlos Ferrero and Thiem is receiving training under Benjamin Ebrahimzadeh.

All the aforementioned tennis players recently sat down for a fun session with sports equipment company Babolat. The players were bombarded with questions relating to real-life things they had done or not.

The first question to all the players was if they had ever reached the wrong airport before boarding an airplane. Alcaraz, Pliskova, and Otte's responses were negative whereas the others said, "I have." Norrie revealed he messed up in Shanghai, China.

Alcaraz, Thiem, Pliskova, and Otte's coaches must have been left fuming at their students' reply to the second question. The question prompted the players to disclose if they had ever ignored a phone call from the coach intentionally, to which the four confessed guilty.

"Yeah, I have to be honest," Carlos Alcaraz said.

The third question was about whether any of them had violated the traffic rules for overspeeding.

"Never, I’m a safe driver," Alcaraz said.

"Never because I don’t drive," Pliskova answered.

"I’ve gotten plenty. I even lost the license once for one month because of speeding," Thiem said.

Leylah Fernandez said:

"No, I’ve been a good driver."

"I have, last time when I was in Monaco, I think I got three or four," Norrie revealed.

"I have," Oscar Otte said.

The full video of the entire interaction can be watched below.

Carlos Alcaraz: "I dream of being one of the best in history"

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz recently said that his goal is to end up as one of the best tennis players of all time. The 20-year-old has thus far won two Grand Slam titles and spent 36 weeks as the top-ranked male player.

"I dream of being one of the best in history. It's a big dream, but in this life you have to be something big. I am the same boy as always, no matter how famous I am, I am not going to change the person I am," the Spaniard said at an event in Mexico.

Alcaraz was asked to give his opinion about him being compared with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer. He replied:

"All the expectations and comparisons with Federer, Rafa and Djokovic we try to put aside, to focus on my path."