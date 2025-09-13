WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz gives fans first clear look at new platinum blond look in indoor practice session ahead of Laver Cup 2025

Carlos Alcaraz made his first appearance with his platinum blonde hair while practising for the 2025 Laver Cup, slated for 19-21 September 2025. Alcaraz achieved great success at the US Open, becoming the second-youngest male player to bag six Grand Slam titles.Carlos Alcaraz has been making headlines since the beginning of his US Open campaign, when he appeared with a buzz cut. He later revealed that it was a mishap by his brother Álvaro that led him to sport the new hairstyle. It seemed like the Spaniard's buzz cut brought him luck, as he dropped only one set and ultimately won the title over Jannik Sinner with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, reclaiming the No. 1 rank.Later, he dropped a hint at bringing more hair-related surprises for his fans, and days later, his hairdresser dropped pictures of the 22-year-old's latest blonde look. In a recent video, Alcaraz was seen practising with his new hair, giving fans a clear look at his 'surprise'.Alcaraz also drew significant attention when he expressed that a moustache wouldn't be a bad idea, as well. Commenting on a friend's post, he wrote:&quot;I'm the biggest fan of the mustache.&quot;Alcaraz added the recent Major title to the Wimbledon win he achieved earlier this year. That feat brought him to the same line as Rafael Nadal, as the latter won his fifth Grand Slam at the same age.Carlos Alcaraz revealed that he would get special tattoos to honour his US Open win.Alcaraz has won two Grand Slam titles this year, along with a couple of other Tour-level trophies, and is entering his 37th week as World No. 1. The Spaniard has a ritual of getting tattooed after every Major win, and when asked what he would get this time, he said he would choose the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge, along with the date of his victory: '07.09.2025'.&quot;Well, I said it's gonna be the first one, the first Major. But seeing that the first US Open that I won in 2022, I just touch, 'Who does the date?' I had to do something. Probably I'm gonna do two things because I had a bet at the beginning of the tournament. It's the Brooklyn Bridge, and obviously the Statue of Liberty. I'm gonna do both and the date because this one is special,&quot; Carlos Alcaraz shared with ESPN. Carlos Alcaraz will play in the Laver Cup, representing Team Europe. He was recently linked with swimsuit model Brooke Nader, but his team confirmed the rumours are false.