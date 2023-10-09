Watch: Carlos Alcaraz practices with brother Alvaro ahead of Shanghai Masters 3R clash

Carlos Alcaraz was spotted practicing with his brother Alvaro Alcaraz Garifia ahead of the former's Shanghai Masters third-round clash.

The 20-year-old is currently competing in the Asian tennis swing and entered Shanghai on the back of a semifinal finish at the China Open. He began his Beijing campaign, breezing past Gregoire Barrere of France in straight sets 6-2, 7-5.

Preparing for his next round at the Shanghai Masters, Alacaraz was recently seen practicing with Alvaro. The duo were spotted exchanging a few rallies from the baseline.

Carlos Alcaraz practices with his brother Alvaro Alcaraz: Credits: TennisTV

Alvaro is a former tennis player and used to actively participate on the men's doubles tour. Despite no longer pursuing a competitive tennis career, he remains a steadfast presence beside his younger brother.

He frequently accompanies the World No. 2 during his travels and even shared a hotel room at the 2022 US Open. The duo reportedly watched the movie "300" prior to the youngster's memorable title clash against Casper Ruud, where the Spanish sensation won his maiden Grand Slam title.

Alvaro was also present in the 2023 Cincinnati Masters final, where Alcaraz lost to Djokovic in a thrilling three-set match. The deep bond between the two was evident as Alcaraz thanked Alvaro in his post-match trophy ceremony for always guiding him through the right path.

“I have my brother here as well. It’s great to have you here, supporting me every day, to make me be a better person every day, learning from you as well, so thank you very much for being with me," Alcaraz said. (via People)

Carlos Alcaraz to take on Dan Evans in R3 of the Shanghai Masters

2023 China Open - Day 8: Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Dan Evans in the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday, October 9.

While the top seed cruised past Gregoire Barrere in the second round, 30th-seed Evans outfoxed Mikhail Kukushkin. The Brit was handed the victory mid-way through the second set as Kukushkin was forced to retire due to an injury.

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Evans 3-0 and defeated the Brit most recently at the 2023 US Open. The Spaniard will once again be the favorite to win in Shanghai.

Both players will be determined to make a deep run at the event and it'll be interesting to see if Evans can counter Alcaraz's exceptional all-round game. Fans can expect an exciting battle of contrasting styles on the hardcourts of Shanghai. The winner of the tie will take on Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round.