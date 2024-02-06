Watch: Carlos Alcaraz puts his stamina to the test in an amusing commercial for German automaker BMW

Carlos Alcaraz recently showed off his endurance in a new advertisement for BMW Spain. He is seen running laps around the German automaker's new electric SUV BMW iX1 on an indoor tennis court, while a voice-over explains the features of the car.

The ad campaign showcases the iX1’s range, efficiency, and technology, as well as Alcaraz’s endurance and humor. In the clip, the BMW iX1 is parked on an indoor court and a voice-over explains that the electric SUV has an autonomy of up to 475 km, which is equivalent to 6,836 laps on a tennis court.

Alcaraz, who is panting and sweating, then asks how many laps he has left to run. The voice-over replies, "6,123, Carlos." The ad ends with the Spaniard resuming his run.

"Believe me, it's much better to do up to 475 km of autonomy in the BMW iX1 than on foot! 🥵 If you were hoping to find a big, modern and reliable 100% electric; look no further, the electric BMW iX1 is what you're looking for! 😀" Alcaraz wrote.

Alcaraz, who became the brand ambassador for BMW Spain in July 2022, had an excellent run at the 2024 Australian Open, where he reached the quarterfinals for the first time. The 20-year-old started his campaign with a straight-set win over Richard Gasquet, followed by a four-set victory over Lorenzo Sonego.

In the third round, the Spaniard faced Shang Juncheng, who was eventually forced to retire due to a leg injury. Alcaraz then defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets in the fourth round.

However, Carlos Alcaraz's journey ended in the quarterfinals, where he lost to sixth seed Alexander Zverev, 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4.

"Mentally Carlos Alcaraz is light years away from Jannik Sinner" - Paolo Bertolucci

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at a Nike event during the 2023 ATP Finals

Former Italian player Paolo Bertolucci recently stated that Carlos Alcaraz falls significantly short of his rival Jannik Sinner in terms of mental resilience.

Alcaraz faced a quarterfinal exit against Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Australian Open, where he lost to the German in a four-set thriller. The Spaniard hasn't won a title since the 2023 Wimbledon Championship, where he defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller.

In contrast, Sinner went on to secure his first Grand Slam title in Melbourne. The Italian demonstrated mental resilience in the Australian Open final, coming from two sets down to beat World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

The difference in the performances of Sinner and Alcaraz in Melbourne led Bertolucci to imply that there might be a weakness in the Spaniard's game.

"Mentally [Carlos Alcaraz] he is light years away from Sinner. He looks for something else besides the point, many times he seems to be having fun and involving the public because his tennis is made up of special effects. They are beautiful things, which drive you crazy, but sometimes they make you lose games," Bertolucci said in an interview with Fanpage.it.