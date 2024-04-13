WATCH: Casper Ruud's girlfriend Maria Galligani can't contain excitement as Norwegian defeats Novak Djokovic to reach Monte-Carlo final

Casper Ruud's girlfriend, Maria Galligani, was in awe as the Norwegian defeated Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

On Saturday, the World No.10 defeated Djokovic with a score of 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. It was Ruud's first victory over the Serb since their first meeting in 2021, and his first win over a World No.1 player.

Ruud's girlfriend Maria Galligani was seen in disbelief with her hands covering most parts of her face as the Norweigian defeated Djokovic for the first time after five attempts.

While speaking to the press after the match, the 25-year-old said that it was an unforgettable day for him as beating a World No.1 and defeating Novak Djokovic is something he has never done. He admitted to being shocked by his performance.

"I am super happy,This is a day I will remember for a long time. Beating a World No. 1 is something I have never done and beating Novak is something I have never done. I am very, very happy. I am a little bit in a state of shock right now,” Casper Ruud told the AP Tour website.

Ruud's win marks his 20th career final and his return to an ATP Masters 1000 final since losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2022 Miami Open.

Casper Ruud will now face two-time Monte-Carlo Open winner Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final on Sunday.

Casper Ruud once opened up about disagreement with girlfriend Maria Galligani over where to put his Viking photoshoot costume

Laver Cup 2023 - Casper Ruud and Maria Galligani

Back in January, Tennis Letter released an interview on X where Casper Ruud was asked about a photo shoot he had in 2023 where he wore a Viking costume. The 25-year-old humorously opened up about a disagreement that transpired between him and his girlfriend on where the costume should be kept at home.

During the interview, Ruud said that the photographer cut up real sheepskin and this made him nervous because he was going to the movie theater with his father-in-law and didn't want to smell like sheep.

“I had the photographer had been up like in the middle of Norway and cut off like a real sheep skin from the sheep. And I actually was going to the movie theatre with my father-in-law later, So I was a bit nervous that I was going to smell like a sheep all over,” Casper Ruud said

The Norwegian then joked that his girlfriend Maria Galligani wanted the costume at the entrance of their house, but he wanted it in the basement.

“My girlfriend Maria, she wants it in the house. I want it in the basement but she wants it right there at the entrance, so I don't know, there's gonna be a compromise of some sort” He added

