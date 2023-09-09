WATCH: Chris Evert features with former NFL star Eli Manning in new promo

Tennis legend Chris Evert recently took to social media to share her excitement about AI-powered fan experiences.

The former World No. 1 posted a reel on her Instagram profile, featuring former NFL star Eli Manning, highlighting AI Commentary and Waiver Wire Insights powered by IBM watsonx. This feature will be available for both the 2023 US Open and ESPN Fantasy Football apps.

Evert appears to be excited about Fantasy Football and Manning for the 2023 US Open, making it a fun clip to watch.

USTA has taken an innovative step as they partnered with IBM to add AI-powered fan experiences. This includes AI-generated commentary, match insights, and highlights in the US Open app. IBM Consulting has also been working with the ESPN Fantasy app to cater to world-class digital experiences for the audience.

The two icons were also featured in another IBM Sports and Entertainment commercial on August 31. The commercial featured Chris Evert, showing Eli Manning a highlight reel of their practice match.

The tennis icon has consistently been involved with the sport since her retirement in 1989. She joined ESPN as an analyst and commentator in 2011. Since then, she has been one to look out for in the broadcasting booth. Evert is currently an analyst for ESPN at the US Open.

“The time has come to truly appreciate this man” - Chris Evert on Novak Djokovic’s influence on the game

Former US Open champion Chris Evert had spoken about her respect for Novak Djokovic.

"I have the impression that when you watch Djokovic play, you're watching the maestro. There's no one like him."

The legendary former player also explained the influence of the Serb on other players and the game.

"Over the past 50 years, I have seen and studied all the champions of this sport. I have never seen anyone like Novak Djokovic. The combination of mental, physical, and emotion he applies to every stroke is unmatched. The time has come to truly appreciate this man," Chris Evert had said after Djokovic’s triumph at Roland Garros this year.

The World No. 2 is aiming to clinch the 24th Grand Slam title of his career. Djokovic will be facing Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open final on September 10 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Serb won against American Ben Shelton in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7, qualifying for the US Open final

Medvedev won their last encounter in Dubai earlier this year and also in the 2021 US Open final.