WATCH: Coco Gauff dances at Michael Jackson exhibit with brothers while enjoying some downtime in New York

Coco Gauff was in high spirits as she enjoyed some downtime with her family in New York. The 18-year-old athlete, who was last seen in the quarterfinals of the US Open, has been reveling in her recreational break and spending days off the tour in the Big Apple.

Gauff recently made an outing at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, where the teenager danced her heart out to Michael Jackson’s popular number “Bad”, alongside her two younger brothers in front of the music icon’s wax figure.

“When everyone’s feeling the Michael Jackson exhibit a little bit too much,” Gauff wrote on her Instagram story.

Watch the video here:

LaWanda @lawanda50 Coco Gauff and her brothers being ‘Bad’. Coco Gauff and her brothers being ‘Bad’. 😂😍 https://t.co/R0P3b3Ce15

The tennis star, whose younger brother Codey plays baseball, also went to watch a fixture between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Her mother, Candi Gauff, shared adorable family pictures from the visit.

Right before her trip to New York, Coco Gauff attended American singer Lizzo’s concert in Tampa, Florida.

“Lizzo, thank you for a great night,” she remarked with a heart emoji on her Instagram stories.

She further brought attention to the platform heels she wore during the concert, which she paired with a snazzy black outfit.

“Had to bring out the THICKKKK platforms for Lizzo,” she noted.

LaWanda @lawanda50 Coco Gauff went to Lizzo’s concert last night. Coco Gauff went to Lizzo’s concert last night. 😍 https://t.co/cmTR0yjh00

It is safe to say that Coco Gauff is making the best use of her vacation days before she returns to the WTA tour, which is likely to be the San Diego Open in the first week of October.

Coco Gauff’s 2022 season so far

Coco Gauff finishes as the runner up against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open

On the tennis side of things, Coco Gauff is enjoying her best season so far. The 18-year-old, who turned pro at the age of 14, has won two singles titles in her young career. Although she is yet to win a singles title this year, Gauff has gained some significant results in 2022.

The American athlete scored the biggest result of her career when she finished as the runner-up for the first time at a Grand Slam at the 2022 French Open. Notably, Coco Gauff also made the doubles finals in Paris alongside compatriot Jessica Pegula.

She got her best result at Flushing Meadows, reaching the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open. Apart from that, Gauff made the semifinals of the Adelaide International and the German Open as well as the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open, the Indian Wells Open, the Silicon Valley Classic and the Canadian Open.

In doubles, the 18-year-old earned two titles at the Qatar Open and the Canadian Open, partnering with Pegula. She climbed the ranking charts in the category to reach the World No. 1 in August. Currently, Gauff is the doubles’ World No. 5.

After her 2022 US Open run, the teenager made her Top-10 debut and is currently ranked World No. 8.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far