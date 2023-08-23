WATCH: Daniil Medvedev's baby daughter Alisa helps him unpack his kit ahead of 2023 US Open

Daniil Medvedev’s baby daughter Alisa adorably lent her helping hand as the Russian sorted out his outfits for the 2023 US Open.

Medvedev landed in New York after an early loss to Alexander Zverev in the third round of the Cincinnati Open last week. The Russian is in the company of his wife and daughter as he prepares to make his mark at the final Grand Slam of the season.

Following his arrival in New York, the former World No. 1 shared an adorable video of Alisa, where she could be seen trying to unpack the Lacoste outfits which he will be seen wearing at the tournament.

“Lacoste unpacking,” Daniil Medvedev wrote on his Instagram story, adding hearts and a laughing emoji.

Medvedev and his longtime partner Daria Medvedeva got married in 2018. The pair welcomed their first child together – daughter Alisa – in October 2022. The Russian has since frequently toured around the world with the whole family.

The 27-year-old won his first claycourt title earlier this year at the Masters 1000 in Rome. After the successful stint, he shared highlights of his trip with wife and daughter, including a family picture of them holding the trophy.

The 2021 US Open champion also had his family by his side as he reached his maiden Wimbledon semifinal this year.

“Wimbledon was special this year,” he wrote, sharing adorable pictures of him with Daria and their 10-month-old.

Daniil Medvedev will vie for his second Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open

Daniil Medvedev won the biggest title of his career at the 2021 US Open by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final, crushing the Serb’s dream of a Calendar Grand Slam.

The Russian then reached a second consecutive Slam final -- at the 2022 Australian Open, losing the title to Rafael Nadal. In the months that followed, he became the 27th player to reach the ATP World No. 1 ranking.

However, the former World No. 1 witnessed a slight slump in form after his defeat to Nadal, and he incurred some below par results at the next four Grand Slams he contested.

He was unable to defend his US Open title last year, as he was knocked out of competition in the fourth round by Nick Kyrgios. At the 2023 Australian Open, he suffered a shock third-round exit against Sebastian Korda, following which, he briefly dropped outside the ATP top 10.

The Russian, however, regained his footing after the brief rough patch. So far this year, Medvedev has clinched five titles and featured in six finals.

While the World No. 3 hasn’t obtained the best of results at the recently concluded Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open, he will look to turn the corner at the US Open as he vies for his sixth title of the season and his second Grand Slam trophy.