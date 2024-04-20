WATCH: Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa takes a liking to clay; adorably plays with a racket as she joins father on tennis court before Madrid Open

Daniil Medvedev’s daughter Alisa has taken a liking to tennis if her latest claycourt adventure is anything to go by.

Medvedev was most recently in action at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters. He was beaten by his compatriot Karen Khachanov in the Round of 16. Following his appearance, the Russian, who resides in Monaco with his family, appears to have stayed back.

On Saturday, April 20, Daniil Medvedev’s wife Daria shared a video of their daughter Alisa adorably playing with a junior tennis racket and a ball on the claycourt of the Monte-Carlo Country Club. The toddler was then distracted by her father and his team who practiced in the background, ahead of his next tournament.

"Alisa," Daria Medvedeva was heard affectionately calling in the Instagram video.

This is not the first time that the 18-month-old has accompanied the former World No. 1 to the tennis courts. Back in February, during one of Medvedev’s practice sessions in Dubai, Alisa hilariously played the role of a ball girl as she trotted toward her father to hand him a tennis ball.

Daniil Medvedev’s wife and daughter also frequently give him company during his tournament appearances. The Russian, who will soon be faced with the task of defending his solitary claycourt title at the Italian Open, partook in a delightful photoshoot with the duo after his triumph last year.

Before his campaign in Rome, the 28-year-old will be in action at the Madrid Open (April 24 - May 5).

Daniil Medvedev on his role as a father: "I want to be there for my children but I don't want to be invasive"

Daniil Medvedev pictured embracing his wife Daria at the 2020 Paris Masters.

Daniil Medvedev recently spoke about his outlook on fatherhood, and how his daughter Alisa has taken after him.

The Russian, who became a parent for the first time in October 2022, said that he’s since been reading some books to try to be a good father. He added that he maintains a non-invasive approach when it comes to his interactions with his daughter.

"I read some books, I'm trying to have a different -- I'm trying to be a good father in my own approach, and I want that she learns herself many things, and I'm there to help if she needs help," he said during his press conference in Indian Wells.

"I really want to be there for my children when they need help but I don't want to be invasive," Medvedev noted.

He added that his daughter resembles him when it comes to her personality -- she is an independent problem solver just like him.

"What happens, I talk to my daughter, I'm like, If you need help I'm there. She's like me, she doesn't want any help. If you try to help her she starts screaming, and says, 'Go away, I need to do it myself.' So that's definitely my character. Yeah, I'm proud of it," he said.

