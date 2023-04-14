Daniil Medvedev vented his frustration at advertising hoardings after losing a point in his 3-6, 4-6 quarterfinals defeat to Holger Rune at the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters on April 14.

Trailing 15-40 at 3-5 in the first set, a visibly upset Medvedev asked the line umpires to step aside before thrashing the ball into the hoardings.

The Russian player was tired after an epic Round of 16 match against Alexander Zverev that lasted for more than three hours. He wasn't at the top of his game against Rune on Friday. He could not match the rival's pace and lost his serve three times to end his run at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Medvedev let his frustration out many times during the match. He spoke to the umpire about the crowd's noise and also swiped his racket to the ground in frustration many times.

Medvedev was the player to beat as he has been in form on the tour in recent months. He has won four titles, including the Miami Open just over a fortnight ago.

The win was Rune's 10th over a top-10 player in his career. Rune will meet Jannik Sinner, who beat Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals, in the semifinals on April 15.

Daniil Medvedev's on-court behavior against Alexander Zverev at Monte-Carlo Masters raises eyeballs

Daniil Medvedev at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

This is not the first time Daniil Medvedev has had bad on-court behavior. The Russian's third-round encounter against Alexander Zverev raised a few eyeballs for his on-court antics.

The match, which had Alexander Zverev in the lead for the most part, reached a shocking conclusion after three hours of play. Daniil Medvedev stole the win in the deciding tiebreak 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7), after saving two match points against him.

In addition to match points in the tiebreak, Zverev also failed to close out the encounter twice as he served for the match in the second and third sets.

The match also had its fair share of drama as Medvedev engaged in some on-court antics. He gestured to the crowd to maintain silence and removed the net post right before Zverev served for the match in the second set.

The former World No. 1 also opted for an untimely bathroom break in the third set, which was not taken well by his opponent and fans. Zverev was displeased by the series of events in the match and branded the Russian to be “one of the most unfair players."

