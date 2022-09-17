Watch: Decorated tennis photographer Corinne Dubreuil shares farewell tribute to Roger Federer comprising of her favorite photos of the Swiss maestro

Roger Federer announced his imminent retirement from tennis on Tuesday, revealing that the upcoming Laver Cup would be his last ATP tournament. Having served the sport for 24 long years, the Swiss maestro was expected to make one final comeback this year, but another unexpected injury setback meant that the 20-time Grand Slam champion had no other choice but to call it quits.

Several fans and colleagues wished the former World No. 1 well in his retirement, including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, among others. Even athletes from other sporting disciplines, from Lionel Messi and Pele to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, took to social media to congratulate the 41-year-old on a career well done.

In light of that, one of the most innovative tributes dedicated to Federer comes from Corinne Dubreuil. Dubreuil, considered among the foremost sports photographers in the world, has photographed the Swiss legend on several occasions in the past and compiled them to produce a special video in his honor.

The 90-second footage showcases some of her favorite shots of the 20-time Grand Slam champion, including his historic French Open triumph, his appearance at the Wimbledon Centennary Celebration, and many others.

Also featured were a string of photographs from Federer's prime years at Wimbledon, one from his 2017 Australian Open comeback, and a photo of him and Stan Wawrinka chilling at the French Open.

Roger Federer to receive special farewell ceremony at Swiss Indoors following his Laver Cup appearance

Following his appearance at the Laver Cup, Roger Federer will make one last stop in his hometown of Basel, where he will be treated to a special farewell ceremony at the Swiss Indoors. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to play in the ATP500 event before his unexpected retirement announcement.

Speaking in a press release, tournament director Roger Brennwald revealed that a farewell tribute unlike anything seen before has been planned for the former World No. 1, a 10-time winner of the tournament and three-time defending champion.

"Emotions are real decision makers. It was a privilege for me as chairman of the organization and for my whole team to have accompanied the player of the century for two decades. He shaped world tennis for two tennis generations and during this time also our tournament in our hometown," Brennwald said.

"His ten titles on St. Jakob alone mean a mark for eternity, but represent only one piece of the puzzle in his historical palmarès. The huge fan base, partners and supporters of the Swiss Indoors are looking forward to seeing the legend step on to the center court once again this year. We will give Roger Federer a warm farewell in St. Jakob," he added.

