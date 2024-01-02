Emma Raducanu was elated after securing her first win upon comeback at the 2024 ASB Classic.

On Tuesday, January 2, Raducanu played her first match after being on the sidelines for eight months, having undergone three surgeries. The Brit, who received a wild card entry to participate in the WTA 250, faced Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the opening match.

Raducanu got off to a strong start, clinching the opening set 6-3 after breaking Ruse in the eighth game. The Romanian returned the favor in the second set by claiming it 6-4 after five breaks of serve between the two competitors.

In the deciding set, Raducanu put on a fabulous display to break her opponent twice to take a 5-2 lead. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, however, gave the 2021 US Open champion a run for her money in the games that followed. The Brit lost both break advantages and failed to close out the encounter despite having a match-point chance in the ninth game of the set.

Right after drawing level at 5-5, Emma Raducanu broke Ruse's serve once again. The Brit eventually emerged as the winner during her third attempt serving for the match, with the score reading 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Having earned her first victory since March 2023, Raducanu was visibly delighted. Her emotions were evident on the court as she covered her face with her hands in relief.

Watch the video here:

Emma Raducanu to face Elina Svitolina next at ASB Classic 2024

Emma Raducanu pictured at the 2024 ASB Classic

Emma Raducanu is on the hunt for her second career title at the 2024 ASB Classic after the US Open victory in 2021. She will, however, have her work cut out in the second round of the tournament.

Raducanu, who is on a comeback trail, will face former world No. 3 and the “Comeback Player of 2023” Elina Svitolina on Thursday, January 4. Svitolina, currently ranked 25th in the world, is through to the second round with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki.

The match will mark Raducanu and Svitolina’s first meeting on court. Ahead of the match, Raducanu expressed her happiness about being back on the court after a long hiatus.

“It’s difficult after having such a long hiatus. I’m grateful to be healthy and able to move my body,” she said in her on-court interview. “It’s amazing to be out here and playing. I’m just really happy to be back on the tour. Can’t wait to start this season and carry on, hopefully, injury-free and healthy.”