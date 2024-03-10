WATCH: Eugenie Bouchard leads her family to $11,555 victory on Family Feud Canada, jumps in joy while celebrating with her siblings Will and Beatrice

Eugenie Bouchard and her family appeared on the CBC's popular game show Family Feud Canada last week. The popular show is a spin-off of the American game show Family Feud. It is hosted by comedian Gerry Dee and airs on CBC and CBC Gem.

The Bouchard team, consisting of Eugenie, her sister Beatrice, her brother William, her cousin Celeste, and her ex-boyfriend Ryan Shepherd, managed to advance to the fast money round, ultimately winning a total of $11,555.

The Bouchards faced off against the Viola family from Toronto in the third and final episode of their appearance. The Bouchards advanced to the fast money round, where Shepherd and Eugenie had to answer five questions in 20 seconds each, without repeating any answers. The goal is to get 200 points or more to win a prize of $10,000.

Shepherd went first and scored 147 points with his answers. The questions were to name something in the kitchen that you unplug after using, fill in the blank of "the blank of my life", a muscle you might pull at the gym, number on a scale of one to 10 how well he could do his boss’s job, and an animal with buck teeth.

The 2014 Wimbledon Championships finalist went second and needed 53 points to win the money. She aced the questions with her answers matching the top answers from the survey, bringing the total to 200+ points. The Bouchards celebrated their victory with hugs and cheers, while Gerry Dee congratulated them.

Watch the video below:

Eugenie also expressed her gratitude on social media on Saturday, March 9, posting photos of their appearance on the show.

"WE WON!!! What a cool life experience. Go Team Bouchard @familyfeudcanada," Bouchard wrote on Instagram.

"Justin Bieber asked me to hang out but I had a boyfriend" - Eugenie Bouchard

Justin Bieber and Eugenie Bouchard at the 11th Annual Desert Smash Hosted By Will Ferrell

During the first round of CBC's Family Feud Canada, Eugenie Bouchard surprised everyone by confessing that, following a charity tennis match with Justin Bieber, she had the opportunity to spend time with him but turned it down due to having a boyfriend at the time.

The match was part of Will Ferrell’s 11th annual Desert Smash event in La Quinta, California in 2015, which aimed to raise funds for scholarships for cancer survivors through Ferrell's charity.

Bouchard claimed that Bieber wanted to hang out with her after the match, but she said no because she was committed to someone else. Bouchard humorously remarked that she should be awarded the "Girlfriend of the Century Award" for her fidelity.

"We played a tennis match for charity, and he asked me to hang out later, but I had a boyfriend, so I said no. And I believe I deserve Girlfriend of the Century Award," Eugenie Bouchard said.