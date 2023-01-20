Watch: Facepalm moment for Coco Gauff as her father expects to be paid after family's dance video goes viral

Coco Gauff recently shared her father Corey Gauff's hilarious reaction to finding out that a video of them dancing had gone viral, and the tennis player could not stop laughing.

The 18-year-old, who turned pro in 2018, made the world take note of her when she stunned her idol Venus Williams in straight sets at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. At the ongoing 2023 Australian Open, Gauff has made her way into the fourth round without dropping a set. Apart from tennis, the youngster is known for keeping up with social media trends as she continues to share music-related videos.

Gauff posted a clip on TikTok some time ago, in which she can be seen dancing with her parents — Corey and Candi Gauff. She made another video recently, saying that when she informed her parents that the video was surprisingly well received on the internet and had gone viral, her father thought that they would receive money from the video hosting service.

"So this is a video of my parents and it got 1.5 million views and I told my parents that in their group chat today, and this is what my dad responds," she said.

Gauff then went on to share a screenshot of their chat, which read:

Coco: You guys have officially went viral on TikTok. Two million views combined.

Corey: What does viral mean? How many views and do they send a check?

The American star was slightly embarrassed, but her father's innocent response made her laugh uncontrollably.

"My dad said he needs to get paid right now, TikTok," she added.

Coco Gauff credits ASB Classic victory for helping her prepare for Australian Open 2023

Coco Gauff at the Rod Laver Arena

Displaying an extremely high level of tennis, Coco Gauff has won her first eight matches of the year, all of them being straight-set affairs. She will face Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko for a spot in the quarterfinals on Sunday. The World No. 7 clinched her third title on the tour earlier this month in Auckland when she dominated the ASB Classic.

In a press conference after her third-round victory in Melbourne, the American stated that despite unfavorable weather, the WTA 250 tournament prepared her for the first Grand Slam of the year and that she would like to play there again.

"It helped a lot. I mean, the weather wasn't ideal, but it's one of those things that it gave me everything that I could possibly face with the rain delays and everything," Coco Gauff said. "But I think it was a great tournament. I think they did the best they could considering the circumstances.

"I played it three years ago when it was a lot sunnier and I had a great time. I would definitely like to play in that tournament again. Hopefully, the weather blesses us next time," she added.

