Watch: Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend approves his Australian Open 2023 outfit & Naomi Osaka shoes in pre-tournament "fashion show"

Frances Tiafoe kickstarted his Australian Open 2023 campaign with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 win over Daniel Altmaier on Monday but ignited a frenzied discourse on social media that lasted long after his match ended.

Tiafoe, who has been wearing Nike since 2016, decided to sport the brand's mystifying Australian Open 2023 collection in all its glory. The clothing, which features vivid prints of chaotically blended colors, has received a flurry of reactions from the online tennis community.

While some described the choice of patterns as bold and audacious, others called it bizarre and dizzying enough to induce hallucinations. Tiafoe's headband was the only monochrome feature of his attire, as he decided to accompany his graphic look with cherry blossom-themed shoes from the Naomi Osaka x Nike collection.

The 24-year-old's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, took to social media hours after his match to reveal that it was she who chose his outfit for Monday. She further shared a clip where she moderated a 'fashion show' in their hotel room to help Tiafoe assemble the perfect outfit from a range of pieces from Nike's collection.

"Soo shocked that y’all don’t like the fit!," remarked Broomfield in a tweet. "We literally had a fashion show to see which kit looked the best last night and I absolutely loved it on him..so y’all can blame me. Also, the Japanese cherry blossom shoes are beautiful @naomiosaka."

Good friend and World No. 7 Coco Gauff gave her two cents on the outfit after her first-round win over Katerina Siniakova on Monday. The American agreed that the prints were far too striking for the eye but pointed out how they complement Frances Tiafoe's bold and fearless personality.

"It's a lot going on,” the 18-year-old said, “but I feel like that's Frances Tiafoe. He has a lot going on. He's never quiet, he's always loud. I think the outfit represents that. Loud and proud, and I think that's Big Foe."

Frances Tiafoe's potential path at the 2023 Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe in action at the 2023 Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe finds himself in arguably the trickiest quarter of the 2023 Australian Open draw. This includes the likes of tenth seed Hubert Hurkacz, last year's finalist Daniil Medvedev and top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal.

Having survived a tight contest against Germany's Daniel Altmaier on Monday, the American is up against the Chinese qualifier and 17-year-old prodigy, Shang Juncheng, in the next round. Needless to say, Tiafoe will be the favorite on paper and a win will have him facing No. 28 seed Karen Khachanov or Australia's Jason Kubler in the third round.

A mouth-watering fourth-round encounter with Rafael Nadal is potentially on the cards. Tiafoe will be looking to cause another upset over the Spaniard after the 2022 US Open.

Should he make the last eight, Frances Tiafoe could meet the likes of Medvedev, Hurkacz and No. 20 seed Denis Shapovalov. A win would throttle the 24-year-old into his maiden Major semifinal at Melbourne Park, where men like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie could await him.

Given his mighty potential to pull off unexpected upsets on the biggest stages, it wouldn't come as a surprise for him to claim a place in the Australian Open final. The championship match could potentially feature the likes of Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud and nine-time winner Novak Djokovic.

